The inquiry into lockdown-busting No 10 parties will be “paused” if the police investigate, a minister says – potentially giving Boris Johnson breathing space.

Michael Ellis, the paymaster general, warned of the possible delay as he answered an urgent question in the Commons, to the fury of MPs who lashed at the prime minister for ducking the clash.

One Tory MP, Peter Bone, said he was “slightly worried” by the prospect of Sue Gray shelving her own inquiry, calling for her report to be published “quickly”.

A second, Christopher Chope, questioned why the revelation of the gathering in the garden on 20 May had only emerged now, asking: “Why can’t all the dirty linen be washed at once.”

Mr Johnson is refusing to answer questions about his involvement in the party – despite calls from senior Tories to front up – on the grounds that Ms Gray is investigating.

Mr Ellis was asked if he will resign if he is found to have broken the law, but told MPs: “It’s an entirely hypothetical position – the prime minister is going nowhere.”

“The prime minster retains the confidence of the people of this country,” the paymaster general added – to laughter in the Commons.

Mr Ellis also refused to reveal whether he had asked if Mr Johnson attended the party, before being sent to face questions about it, telling MPs: “I’m not going to disclose personal conversations.”

On Monday night, Scotland Yard said it is “in contact with the Cabinet Office’ about “alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on 20 May 2020”.

The Metropolitan Police is under pressure to step in, after widespread criticism of its refusal to investigate previous allegations of parties breaching Covid rules.

Mr Ellis told MPs: “If evidence emerges of what was a potentially criminal offence the matter would be referred to the Metropolitan Police and the Cabinet Office’s work may be paused.”

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, told Mr Ellis: “There’s no need for an investigation into the simple central question today: did the prime minister attend the event in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020?

“It won’t wash to blame this on a few junior civil servants, the prime minister sets the tone. If the prime minister was there, surely he knew?

“The invitation was sent to 100 staff, many of them his own most personal senior appointees, this was organised in advance – so did the prime minister know about the event beforehand and did he give his permission for it go ahead?”

Ms Rayner also demanded to know what the chancellor knew about the party “given that he lives and works next door”?