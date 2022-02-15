Tory chairman denounces ‘painful woke psychodrama'

Boris Johnson news – live: Top Tory denounces ‘woke psychodrama’ as PM’s party questionnaire to stay private
No 10 insists it will respond to public interest in Partygate probe in due course
Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden has denounced what he claimed was a “painful woke psychodrama” sweeping the West as he gave a speech on so-called “cancel culture” hosted by a right-wing think tank.
Speaking at the controversial Heritage Foundation in the US, Mr Dowden dubbed “woke” ideology as a “dangerous form of decadence” at a time when “our attention should be focused on external foes”.
He said a West “confident in its values” would not be “obsessing over pronouns or indeed seeking to decolonise mathematics”.
Elsewhere, No 10 has revealed Boris Johnson’s responses to his Metropolitan Police questionnaire into lockdown parties will not be made public. The PM, who has appointed his own lawyer, is set to claim the three leaving parties he attended were part of his “working life”.
Labour peer’s daughter died after ‘unexplained headache’
The mother of a woman who died of unexplained swelling of her brain has told an inquest that “proper care” would have saved her.
Gaia Young, whose father was the late Labour peer Michael Young, was 25 years old when she fell severely ill on 17 July last year after spending the day cycling and meeting friends.
Her death has been treated as unexplained because the first post-mortem carried out on her came back inconclusive.
‘Crucial window for diplomacy’ on Ukraine remains, says PM and Biden
Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden agreed there remains a “crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine” in a call on Monday evening, No 10 said.
In a readout of the two leaders’ call, a Downing Street spokesperson said the two also reiterated the need for European countries to reduce their dependence on Russian gas “a move which, more than any other, would strike at the heart of Russia’s strategic interests”.
A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister and President Biden updated one another on their recent discussions with fellow world leaders. They agreed there remained a crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine.
“The leaders emphasised that any further incursion into Ukraine would result in a protracted crisis for Russia, with far reaching damage for both Russia and the world.
“They agreed that western allies must remain united in the face of Russian threats, including imposing a significant package of sanctions should Russian aggression escalate.”
They added: “The Prime Minister and President Biden agreed to remain in close contact as the situation evolves.”
Tory chairman denounces ‘painful woke psychodrama'
Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden has denounced what he called a “painful woke psychodrama” sweeping the West.
In a speech on so-called “cancel culture” hosted by the right-wing think tank the Heritage Foundation in the US, Mr Dowden dubbed “woke” ideology as a “dangerous form of decadence” at a time when “our attention should be focused on external foes”.
He said a West “confident in its values” would not be “obsessing over pronouns or indeed seeking to decolonise mathematics”.
“Rogue states are seeking to challenge the international order. And at the precise point when our resolve ought to be strongest, a pernicious new ideology is sweeping our societies,” Mr Dowden said.
“It goes by many names. In Britain, its adherents sometimes describe themselves as ‘social justice warriors’. They claim to be ‘woke’, awakened to the so-called truths of our societies. But wherever they are found, they pursue a common policy inimical to freedom.”
However, his speech, and the decision to appear at the Heritage Foundation, drew criticism:
‘Russians didn’t like what I had to say’ in icy Lavrov meeting, Liz Truss says
Liz Truss defended her decision to hold talks in Moscow with counterpart Sergei Lavrov, insisting she had to deliver a clear message to Russia.
The talks between the foreign secretary and Mr Lavrov last week were tense and culminated in an awkward press conference in which the Russian minister appeared to question her understanding of the crisis.
On Monday, Ms Truss said “of course, the Russians didn’t like what I had to say” but she had to deliver a message to Vladimir Putin’s government.
David Cameron’s lobbying emails to cabinet minister over legacy project revealed
David Cameron tried to lobby government ministers to prop up his failing legacy project despite its failure to hit key targets, The Independent can reveal.
His intervention on behalf of the National Citizen Service (NCS), which he set up in 2011 to run summer residential programmes for 16- and 17-year-olds, came in August 2020 as the government prepared to engage in a root-and-branch review to completely reassess its youth services budget.
Labour down but still ahead in latest poll
Labour’s poll lead has fallen slightly but Sir Keir Starmer’s party is still ahead of the Tories according to a survey by Redfield & Wilton Strategies.
The poll of 2,00 eligible voters in Britain was carried out on Monday.
Led By Donkey’s latest ad campaign...
UK to send troops to Lithuania
The UK is sending a “small number” of troops to Lithuania to help it with the migrant crisis on its border with Belarus, the Ministry of Defence has said.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “The UK and Lithuania have shared concerns about Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s border and the unfolding migrant crisis on Lithuania’s border with Belarus.
“I have now directed the bilateral deployment of a small number of military personnel to address these border issues.”
Boris Johnson tweets: ‘We are on an edge of a precipice but there is still time for Putin to step back’
