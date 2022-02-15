Tory chairman denounces ‘painful woke psychodrama'

✕ Close Boris Johnson receives legal questionnaire over partygate from police

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden has denounced what he claimed was a “painful woke psychodrama” sweeping the West as he gave a speech on so-called “cancel culture” hosted by a right-wing think tank.

Speaking at the controversial Heritage Foundation in the US, Mr Dowden dubbed “woke” ideology as a “dangerous form of decadence” at a time when “our attention should be focused on external foes”.

He said a West “confident in its values” would not be “obsessing over pronouns or indeed seeking to decolonise mathematics”.

Elsewhere, No 10 has revealed Boris Johnson’s responses to his Metropolitan Police questionnaire into lockdown parties will not be made public. The PM, who has appointed his own lawyer, is set to claim the three leaving parties he attended were part of his “working life”.

