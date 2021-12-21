✕ Close Boris Johnson says he was ‘at work’ during No 10 garden gathering

The Cabinet Office inquiry into alleged lockdown-breaching government parties could well be expanded after an image was published showing Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and up to 17 staff in the Downing Street garden in May 2020.

Explanations for the gathering have so far been confused, with deputy PM Dominic Raab claiming on Monday it was a post-work drinks event while Downing Street and the PM insisted: “Those were meetings of people at work, talking about work.”

Top civil servant Sue Gray is leading the investigation into the potentially illegal festive parties after cabinet secretary Simon Case quit his role at the helm of the probe after it was revealed that his department’s office held its own gathering on 17 December last year.

Pressure continues to mount on Mr Johnson and some of his cabinet ministers – particularly the chancellor Rishi Sunak – as reaction to last year’s rule-breaking intensifies amid further Covid restrictions in England. Last night, at the World Darts Championship, hosted at Alexandra Palace in London, chants of “Stand up if you hate Boris” could be heard.