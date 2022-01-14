Boris Johnson’s former director of communications James Slack has said he wants to “apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused” by a party held to mark his leaving Downing Street in April 2021.

It follows reports that two events were held on the evening of Friday 16 April 2021 — when England was under step 2 coronavirus restrictions which banned indoor mixing and restricted numbers of funerals and weddings.

The gatherings also occurred on the evening before Prince Philip’s funeral at St George’s Chapel that saw the Queen sit alone and wearing a face mask at a socially-distanced ceremony as he bade farewell to her husband of 73 years.

The Daily Telegraph said both events were leaving parties for staff working in the prime minister’s inner team. One was said to be held for Mr Slack, who is now deputy editor-in-chef of The Sun newspaper, and the other for Mr Johnson’s personal photographer.

In a statement released on Friday morning by The Sun’s publisher, News UK, Mr Slack said: “I wish to apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused. This event should not have happened at the time that it did.

“I am deeply sorry, and take full responsibility,” he added.

However, Mr Slack said he could not comment further on as the matter had been referred to an investigation being carried out by Sue Gray, who has been tasked by the prime minister to produce a report on allegations of rule breaking events held in government buildings.

According to the report of the No 10 gatherings, which lasted beyond midnight, witnesses said that “excessive alcohol” was drunk, attendees danced to music DJ’d by a special adviser and at one point a staffer was allegedly sent to a local Co-op supermarket with a suitcase which they filed with booths of wine before returning to the party.

A No 10 spokesperson told The Independent: “On this individual’s last day he gave a farewell speech to thank each team for the work they had done to support him, both those who had to be in the office for work and on a screen for those working from home.”

Speaking on Sky News, the security minister Damian Hinds said he was “shocked” to read about the reports of further gatherings in Downing Street, but stressed that he was “not in a position to comment” because he was not there.

Confirming the event would be investigated by Ms Gray, he said: “The terms of reference have been clear that those investigations should cover events plural, alleged events, the nature of them, who attended them, what the purpose of them was, and I think we do need to see what comes through in that report.”

The latest reports is likely to add to the mounting pressure faced by Boris Johnson, who faces calls to resign from members of his own party, after admitting to MPs he had attended a separate No 10 party in the rose garden during England’s first national lockdown on 20 May, 2020.

