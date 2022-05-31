Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser has warned the ministerial code of conduct risks being placed in “ridicule” after the prime minister failed to heed his advice over Partygate.

In his annual report, issued days after the Sue Gray report into the Partygate scandal, Christopher Geidt revealed that he had repeated urged the PM to make a public statement to make clear whether he felt he had personally breached the code in relation to unlawful lockdown-breaking gatherings at No 10.

He said it was “legitimate” to question whether the PM had broken his own code of conduct and right for Mr Johnson to set out his case in public.

But Lord Geidt said that the advice - intended “simply been to ensure that the prime minister should publicly be seen to take responsibility for his own conduct - had not been heeded by Mr Johnson.

Mr Johnson last week released an update to the ministerial code which gave the independent adviser the power to reveal if a PM has blocked an inquiry into ministers’ alleged misconduct, but stopped short of granting him the power - recommended by the Committee on Standards in Public Life - to launch investigations entirely on his own initiative. Instead, he is required to consult the PM before proceeding with any inquiry.

Lord Geidt described the reforms as being “at a low level of ambition”.

And he said they this had left him in the position where if he felt an investigation into the PM’s own conduct was merited, he would have to request permission from the PM and would be forced to resign if it was refused.

“Such a circular process could only risk placing the ministerial code in a place of ridicule,” he warned.

Lord Geidt revealed that to avoid this situation arising after the commissioning of the Gray report and the launch of a police inquiry into Partygate, he had “repeatedly counselled the prime minister’s official and political advisers that the prime minister should be ready to offer public comment on his obligations under the ministerial code, even if he has judged himself not to be in breach.”

He added: “This has been my standing advice, which I was assured had been conveyed to the prime minister. Its purpose has simply been to ensure that the prime minister should publicly be seen to take responsibility for his own conduct under his own ministerial code.

“That advice has not been heeded and, in relation to the allegations about unlawful gatherings in Downing Street, the prime minister has made not a single public reference to the ministerial code.”

In a letter responding to the report, Mr Johnson said that Lord Geidt had not directly raised with him the need for a statement on his compliance with the ministerial code.

But the PM said he recognised the peer’s “frustration that there may have been a failure of communication between our offices”.

He said that, he had complied with the code’s requirements by correcting statements to parliament denying that there had been parties in No 10, which he said had been delivered “in good faith” but turned out to be untrue.

And in relation to the £50 fixed penalty notice he received for attending a party for his birthday in the cabinet room in 2020, he said: “I believe that, taking account of all the circumstances, I did not breach the code.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “The prime minister’s second ethics adviser has now threatened to quit, in the latest sign of the rampant sleaze engulfing Downing Street.

“This is a prime minister who changed the rules while being investigated for breaking those same rules. He has made himself judge and jury in his own trial, giving himself a free pass to ride roughshod over British values of decency.

“However much he tries to rig the rules and evade scrutiny, the prime minister has been found out and his days are numbered.”

Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said: “This scathing criticism shows even Boris Johnson’s own ethics adviser no longer trusts him to tell the truth. He is not fit to hold public office.

“It’s no wonder the prime minister has been trying to water down the ministerial code and rewrite the rules. The only person he cares about is himself.

“The net really is closing in around Johnson. He’s missed the boat to do the decent thing and resign, now Conservative MPs must give him the sack.”