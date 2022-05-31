Boris Johnson – live: Calls for no-confidence vote to intensify if Tories lose by-elections
Ex-minister becomes latest of at least 26 Tories to urge PM to resign
Led by Donkeys video chronicles the times Boris Johnson told people to ‘follow the rules’
Conservative MPs have hinted that the prime minister could face growing calls for a no-confidence vote if the Tories lose two parliamentary by-elections next month.
A total of 26 Tory MPs, including former attorney general Jeremy Wright, have already called for Boris Johnson to resign after Sue Gray’s Partygate report. However, insiders estimate the number of disgruntled members could be higher. as the scandal rages on.
Some senior Conservative MPs have told Financial Times that a loss in the upcoming by-elections in Tiverton and Honiton in Devon and Wakefield in West Yorkshire could trigger more Tories to send letters demanding a no-confidence vote.
“There will be another round of [no confidence letters] post the by-elections,” one MP was quoted by the newspaper as saying.
Another MP said the criticism against Mr Johnson could “blow up” after the elections.
A total of 54 Tory MPs will have to send letters to the 1922 committee for a vote of no-confidence to take place.
Optical illusion: Yorkshire Post front page praised
People are sharing the Yorkshire Post’s front page for Tuesday, which shows an image of Boris Johnson partying from the Sue Gray report made up of scores of pictures of people “who stayed home” during the UK’s lockdowns.
Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Partygate scandal and UK politics for Tuesday, 31 May 2022. Stay tuned for the latest!
