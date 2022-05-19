✕ Close Inflation hits 40-year high as energy bills soar

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have escaped further fines over lockdown-breaching parties at No 10 as police conclude their investigations.

Both the prime minister and Ms Johnson previously received £50 fixed penalty notices in relation to a 56th birthday party held for Mr Johnson in the Cabinet Room in June 2020.

But the PM’s official spokesperson has confirmed Mr Johnson has been told by police he will receive no further penalties, and The Independent understands the same assurance has been given to Carrie.

The Metropolitan Police said 126 fines had been given out over eight events.

A total of 73 women and 53 men had been given penalties – some multiple times.

Sue Gray’s long-awaited report into partygate could be published as soon as next week, now that police inquiries have concluded, a source close to her team told The Independent.

Ms Gray’s report was completed in January, but she delayed the publication of the full document at the request of the Metropolitan Police to avoid any danger of influencing their investigation.