Boris Johnson tells supporters he will co-operate with Partygate probe as PM
Influential MP warns inquiry will ‘collapse’ Johnson premiership
Boris Johnson has told supporters that he will co-operate with a parliamentary inquiry into alleged lies over the Partygate affair.
Following speculation that the former PM might attempt to block the probe if he returns to 10 Downing Street, close ally Sir James Duddridge said that Johnson had made clear it “must and will” be allowed to run its course.
The investigation by the Commons Privileges Committee was triggered by a vote in the Commons and can be halted only if MPs vote to overturn the decision.
Minister Steve Baker, a supporter of Mr Johnson’s leadership rival Rishi Sunak, this morning warned that the ex-PM’s premiership would “collapse” if he tried to put the issue to a vote, as Conservative MPs would be unwilling to sacrifice their “integrity” to save him.
The probe, led by veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman, is looking into whether Mr Johnson committed a contempt of parliament by misleading MPs over lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street.
Within weeks of the election of the new Conservative leader, it will hold televised hearings to take evidence from key Downing Street figures including Mr Johnson himself.
If it recommends suspension from parliament for Mr Johnson, he could be forced to face a recall by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency, which many think he could lose.
In a tweet today, Sir James denied that Mr Johnson would try to obstruct the inquiry.
“Boris on good form at the 8am meeting with MPs. In a first for Boris he was rather smartly dressed!” said the MP.
“He made it very clear the privileges committee must and will be allowed to get on with their process. He will co-operate fully.
“Great to see the boss reach out to the other camps.”
