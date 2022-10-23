Boris Johnson news – live: Sunak supporters cast doubt over rival’s MP numbers as pair hold talks
Johnson tells ally ‘we’re going to do this’ as rival Rishi Sunak first to get 100 nominations
Liz Truss resigns as PM after just 45 days in Downing Street
Rishi Sunak’s supporters have cast doubt over reports that Boris Johnson has secured the backing of 100 Tory MPs as the two held talks on Saturday night.
The former prime minister’s campaign source reportedly claimed that had the numbers to enter the race to replace Liz Truss in Downing Street.
When a reporter pointed out that Mr Johnson did not have 100 publicly-declared backers, Sunak supporter Richard Holden said: “It’s because they don’t exist.”
Former chancellor Mr Sunak – who is also yet to officially stand in the quick-fire leadership contest that is set to conclude on Friday – has 110 MPs publicly backing him.
Mr Johnson’s hopes for a dramatic return to No 10 – after flying back from the Caribbean on Saturday – were dealt a further blow, as leading Brexiteer Lord David Frost backed Mr Sunak and warned that the Conservative Party must “move on” or “risk repeating the chaos and confusion of the last year”.
Dominic Raab, backing Mr Sunak, warned that electing Mr Johnson would plunge the government back into “the Groundhog Day ... the soap opera, of Partygate” – given that he faces a parliamentary inquiry over the scandal.
Starmer: Free the public from Tory ‘psychodrama’ with election
Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the Tory “circus” surrounding the leadership election triggered by Liz Truss’ resignation after just 45 days as PM.
He told the Sunday Times that the uncertainty of government is spooking the markets, and argued that a Labour government would be fiscally “sound”.
The Labour leader warned the “psychodrama” in their party is “not a game” for people struggling to make ends meet.
The newspaper said he pointed to evidence suggesting the yield on Britain’s government bonds rose sharply after the news that Boris Johnson is considering an attempt to return to No 10.
Sir Keir said: “The markets are now reacting to yet more uncertainty that is a direct result of this Tory Government.
“That kamikaze mini-budget isn’t just going to be a footnote in a history book ... This has cost the public hugely and I’ll tell you what will stabilise the markets, it is an incoming Labour government, with Rachel Reeves as the chancellor, with absolutely clear fiscal rules.”
“I think there’s this strong sense now that we need a general election and that the public can’t be locked out of this while the Tories carry on with this circus,” he added.
How many MPs are backing each ‘candidate’?
Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt is the only candidate to have declared that she’s officially running to become PM.
She has 21 endorsements from her fellow Tory MPs.
Meanwhile, far ahead of her, are former chancellor Rishi Sunak, with 113 MPs backing him, and former PM Boris Johnson, with 44 nominations – according to a tally by PA.
BBC has its own tally, which puts Ms Mordaunt on 23, Mr Johnson on 53, and Mr Sunak on 128.
Neither Mr Sunak nor Mr Johnson has officially declared that they’re in the race, despite the amount of support they’ve received.
They both held talks on Saturday night on the possibility of standing in the leadership contest on a joint ticket.
Tory MPs will vote on Monday, and two candidates will be put forward to the party membership unless one pulls out, with a result being announced on Friday.
Candidates have until 2pm on Monday to secure the 100 nominations, limiting the ballot to a maximum of three candidates.
Dorries: ‘Sunak as PM would be potentially dangerous’ for Tories
Boris Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries has warned that Rishi Sunak as PM would be “potentially dangerous” for the Conservative Party.
Former PM Mr Johnson has received the backing of 100 MPs – including six cabinet ministers – to return to Downing Street following Liz Truss’ resignation.
Ex-culture secretary Nadine Dorries, said in a contest between Mr Johnson and former chancellor Mr Sunak “only Boris is a proven winner”.
She added that if Mr Sunak was chosen, “we would enter unchartered and potentially dangerous waters”.
Writing in The Mail on Sunday, Ms Dorries added: “Any Tory MP who votes for Rishi Sunak tomorrow will be taking a risk with the future of the party.
“If he is chosen, power would be transferred out of the hands of the people who exercised their choice at the ballot box less than three years ago and placed into their own very privileged and already powerful hands.
“That would be an untenable and undemocratic position for us to be in. If that happens, I have no idea how we would be able to look voters in the eye and deny them a General Election that Labour is screaming out for...
“A Tory Party led into the next Election by anyone other than Boris Johnson would mean the country would be looking into the face of a Socialist government.”
What the papers say today: ‘Boris is back’
The race to decide Britain’s third prime minister in as many months dominated Sunday’s newspapers.
The Independent reports on questions over the claims, made by Boris Johnson’s supporters, that he has secured the 100 signatures from Tory MPs he needs to enter the race.
The Sunday Express cheered Mr Johnson’s decision to cut short his holiday and race back to Britain’s shores, splashing the headline “Boris is back!”.
But The Sunday Times was less supportive, reporting that the ex-PM has been spurned by the so-called “Tory right” while Rishi Sunak’s own support surges.
A frantic campaign by senior Tories to stop Mr Johnson’s dramatic comeback was spotlighted by The Observer, with claims he would cause further economic damage and risk “the end of the Conservative party”.
The Sun on Sunday and The Sunday Telegraph lead with the news that Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak were “locked in talks” late into the night amid urging from within their party for them to strike a deal to avert a “Conservative civil war”.
Read the full reportage here:
What the papers say – October 23
The Boris Johnson’s camp has been accused of lying about the number of supporters the ex-PM has so far secured.
Johnson, Sunak hold meeting as ‘donors urge ex-PM not to stand’
Boris Johnson was locked in talks with Rishi Sunak on Saturday evening to strike a deal so the Tory party can avoid a potentially damaging leadership skirmish to replace Liz Truss.
Mr Johnson was trying to persuade his former chancellor that he should return to No 10 and that Mr Sunak will secure a top job if he is successful, the Mail on Sunday reported.
The former prime minister arrived at Gatwick Airport on Saturday morning with his family after breaking off a holiday in the Dominican Republic in the wake of Ms Truss’s dramatic resignation on Thursday.
Read the full story here:
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak hold meeting as ‘donors urge ex-PM not to stand’
Tory donor says idea of Boris Johnson forming a stable government is ‘delusional’
Thousands of protesters rally in London to call for UK to rejoin EU
Thousands of protesters have marched through central London calling for the UK to rejoin the EU.
The National Rejoin March on Saturday saw large crowds of people walk from Park Lane to Parliament Square. Marchers from across the UK travelled for hours to attend.
Parliament Square Garden, the last stop on the march for the rally, saw a sea of blue and yellow as supporters waved EU flags and carried placards.
Thousands of protesters rally in London to call for UK to rejoin EU
EU exit ‘slow death that has been bleeding UK dry for years’
Protestors gather in London to call for UK to rejoin EU
Tory MP Sir Roger Gale says he will 'resign' if Boris Johnson returns as prime minister
LBC host left stunned as caller says ‘Rishi Sunak isn’t even British’
LBC host Sangita Myska was left stunned after a caller said that Rishi Sunak “isn’t even British”.
The caller, who claimed to be a Tory party member, said the former chancellor had “American allegiances”, before Ms Myska stated that Mr Sunak was born in the UK.
Mr Sunak has reportedly already met the 100 Tory MP backers required to stand in the latest Conservative leadership contest, with a new prime minister expected to be in place by Friday (28 October).
LBC host left stunned as caller says ‘Rishi Sunak isn’t even British’
Sunak gains valuable ally as Johnson camp challenged
Rishi Sunak has gained a valuable ally as International Trade Secretary and former leadership contender Kemi Badenoch threw her weight behind the ex-chancellor, stressing now is not the time for “nostalgia for the cavalier elan of 2019”.
This comes as his expected bid for No 10 has gained some mileage with Boris Johnson backers challenged over claims that he has reached the number required to secure a spot on the Tory ballot paper.
Ms Badenoch admitted she had “on occasion” been a member of “the Boris Johnson fan club”, but she said the Tories are not “organising a popularity contest”, and stressed the party is “not a vehicle for any one individual’s personal ambitions”.
Read the full story here:
Sunak gains valuable ally as Johnson camp challenged over scale of support
Former leadership contender Kemi Badenoch has thrown her weight behind the ex-chancellor.
