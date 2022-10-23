✕ Close Liz Truss resigns as PM after just 45 days in Downing Street

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak’s supporters have cast doubt over reports that Boris Johnson has secured the backing of 100 Tory MPs as the two held talks on Saturday night.

The former prime minister’s campaign source reportedly claimed that had the numbers to enter the race to replace Liz Truss in Downing Street.

When a reporter pointed out that Mr Johnson did not have 100 publicly-declared backers, Sunak supporter Richard Holden said: “It’s because they don’t exist.”

Former chancellor Mr Sunak – who is also yet to officially stand in the quick-fire leadership contest that is set to conclude on Friday – has 110 MPs publicly backing him.

Mr Johnson’s hopes for a dramatic return to No 10 – after flying back from the Caribbean on Saturday – were dealt a further blow, as leading Brexiteer Lord David Frost backed Mr Sunak and warned that the Conservative Party must “move on” or “risk repeating the chaos and confusion of the last year”.

Dominic Raab, backing Mr Sunak, warned that electing Mr Johnson would plunge the government back into “the Groundhog Day ... the soap opera, of Partygate” – given that he faces a parliamentary inquiry over the scandal.