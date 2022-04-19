Should Boris Johnson be investigated further over Partygate? Have your say

MPs will get the opportunity to debate, and vote on, whether Boris Johnson should be referred to the Commons privileges committee over potentially false statements he made to parliament about Partygate, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has announced. And we want to know what you think should happen next.

Have your say. Scroll down to take part in our reader poll.

The motion has been tabled for Thursday after several MPs, including Labour leader Keir Starmer, wrote to Sir Lindsay over the Easter recess about the prime minister’s conduct. Sir Lindsay said while it is not for him to police the ministerial code, having taken advice “from clerks of the House” he would allow a debate to go ahead on Thursday.

“Scheduling this will, I hope, give members an opportunity to consider the motion and the response to it,” he told MPs.

The PM has been fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a birthday bash – thrown in his honour – at No 10 while strict Covid restrictions were in place during the first lockdown of 2020.

When questioned about the gatherings, he repeatedly denied that any Covid laws were broken – something now known to be untrue.

He now faces career-threatening allegations that he knowingly misled parliament. There are also reportedly three other gatherings being investigated that the PM face further fines for.

What do you think should happen now? Do you think Johnson should be investigated further by parliament? Cast your vote in our readers’ poll below and check back soon to see the results.