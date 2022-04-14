✕ Close Tory MP says Boris Johnson must resign after 'breaking law he put in place'

A senior Tory MP has said Boris Johnson should hold a vote of confidence if the local elections in May go badly for the Conservatives as a result of the partygate scandal.

It comes as the prime minister is reportedly set to receive three more police fines for breaking the law by attending lockdown parties at Downing Street.

Tobias Ellwood, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Mr Johnson “owes it to the parliamentary party, once the reports have concluded and the local elections have allowed the public view to be factored in, to agree to hold his own vote of confidence if those elections go badly”.

Police are set to punish the prime minister for attending a leaving party for his former director of communications, Lee Cain, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The event on 13 November “is considered to be the most serious breach of the coronavirus regulations among the events that the prime minister attended,” an unnamed source told the newspaper.