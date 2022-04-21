The government has ditched an attempt to delay a vote on a new probe into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament over Partygate.

Conservative MPs will be given a free vote on Labour’s motion seeking a Commsons privilege committee investigation into claims the PM lied about the scandal.

Speaking only moments before a debate on the motion, Commons Leader Mark Spencer said: The prime minister has indicated he’s keen for the House to decide on the business later today.”

The Tory minister added: “The vote on the unamended House business will be a free vote to all Conservative MPs and that’ll be the case this afternoon.”

Tory MPs had been deeply uneasy about the government amendment aimed at pushing back a vote until after the Metropolitan Police inquiry. One ex-minister told The Independent it looked like “a blocking move”.

A senior government source claimed that Mr Johnson was “happy to face” a parliamentary inquiry after the U-turn saw Tory MPs granted a free vote on Thursday afternoon.

The source said: “He’s happy to face whatever inquiries parliament sees fit, and is happy for the House to decide how it wishes to proceed today and therefore will not be whipping Conservative MPs.”

Labour said the government had been forced into “humiliating” U-turn after being caught in an attempted “cover up” – and urged Tory backbenchers to vote for the motion.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “This is humiliating for Conservative MPs who were being pressured to vote for the government’s cover-up amendment.”

She added: “Tory MPs should do the right thing, respect the sacrifices that their constituents made during the pandemic, and vote in the national interest.”

Speaking in India earlier on Thursday, Mr Johnson said MPs should have the “full facts” before deciding whether the privileges committee should investigate – but he also said the Commons “can do whatever it wants to do”.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi had also urged Tory MPs to vote for the delaying amendment, and attacked the Labour motion as “shenanigans” and “petty politics”.

Sir Keir Starmer – opening the debate on investigating claims that Mr Johnson misled the House – said the motion “seeks to defend the simple principle that honesty, integrity and telling the truth matter in our politics”.

Urging Tory MPs to back the motion supported by opposition parties, he added: “It’s a principle that’s been cherished by Conservatives for as long as that party has existed.”