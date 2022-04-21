✕ Close Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs after Partygate fines apology

Boris Johnson arrived in India this morning for a two-day visit. British and Indian businesses are set to announce investments and export deals worth over £1 bn in areas from software engineering to health.

Meanwhile, the PM has refused to withdraw his attack on the Church of England, following the Archbishop of Canterbury's criticism of the government's new immigration policy.

At a private meeting with Tory MPs on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Johnson said the plans to send lone male asylum-seekers to Rwanda was a “good policy” despite some “criticism on the BBC and from senior members of the clergy”.

He added that they both “had been less vociferous in their condemnation on Easter Sunday of Putin than they were on our policy of illegal immigrants”.

John Bingham, head of media at the Church of England, said if the reports from the meeting were true they were “a disgraceful slur”.

Tory MPs will vote on whether Mr Johnson should be referred to the Commons Privileges Committee over allegations he was untruthful when he assured the Commons that coronavirus regulations were followed in Downing Street during the pandemic.