Boris Johnson supports and abides by rules which state that a minister who knowingly misleads parliament should resign, Downing Street has said.

The assurance comes soon after former No 10 aide Dominic Cummings accused the prime minister of lying to the Commons when he said he believed “implicitly” that a gathering in the Downing Street garden in May 2020 was a work event.

Mr Cummings insisted that the PM told his principal private secretary that the event should go ahead, after Martin Reynolds was warned by two people that a party of this kind would be inappropriate.

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab this morning said that a prime minister would “normally” be expected to quit if he intentionally misled parliament.

And Mr Raab’s statement was backed by Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson, who told a regular daily Westminster media briefing: “The ministerial code is very clear on this point, when it comes to knowingly misleading the House, and the prime minister abides by that and we fully support it.”