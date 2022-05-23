What was missing from Sue Gray’s ‘update’ on the Partygate scandal?

Sue Gray’s “update” on her report into parties held at Downing Street and Whitehall, published on 31 January, said that some of the social gatherings held during lockdown by staff represented a “serious failing” by those at the heart of government.

But it did not say very much else. Boris Johnson was not mentioned once in the 12-page summary. The top civil servant deferred to the Metropolitan Police probe, conceding that she was “extremely limited in what I can say”.

Ms Gray did reveal, however, that Scotland Yard was investigating almost all of the events she was asked to look into when the “Partygate” scandal reached fever pitch earlier this year.

The Cabinet Office official said she had been asked to examine 16 gatherings on 12 different dates since the first lockdown.

She said the police would look into 12 events – including the notorious “bring your own booze” event in May 2020 and the prime minister’s birthday celebration a month later in June.

But Scotland Yard would not be picking up on gatherings held on 15 May 2020, 27 November 2020, 10 December 2020 or 15 December 2020, since they had not reached the “threshold” for criminal investigation.

So what did the Gray “update” leave out? Well, almost everything, in terms of details. There is no particular criticism for any individuals, and the language is not of the scathing kind some at No 10 had feared.

Ms Gray also chose not to name Martin Reynolds, the principal private secretary to the PM who sent the notorious email inviting No 10 staff to a “bring your own booze” event.

But she did state: “Too much responsibility and expectation is placed on the senior official whose principal function is the direct support of the prime minister. This should be addressed as a matter of priority.”

The Cabinet Office official also opted not to publish even basic, factual accounts about the four dates Scotland Yard decided to ignore.

Ms Gray added: “It is not possible at present to provide a meaningful report setting out and analysing the extensive factual information I have been able to gather.”

Ahead of the belated publication of her full report now that the Met investigation has concluded, here are some of the details reported about the 16 events that her update mentioned but did not cover closely, many of which were subsequently placed under scrutiny by the police.

15 and 20 May 2020 – No 10 ‘garden parties’

ITV News had reported that the PM’s principal private secretary, Mr Reynolds invited over 100 people by email to a “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden on 20 May.

Mr Johnson was reportedly among 30 or people alleged to have attended the garden party – despite strict rules limiting people to meet only one person outside your household in an outdoor, public place. This event was duly probed by police.

The bash was scheduled just five days after another cheese and wine gathering reportedly took place in the Downing Street garden – with a photo showing Mr Johnson and staff at a table with a bottle.

The PM later said: “Those people were at work talking about work”. This gathering was not looked at by officers.

18 June 2020 – Cabinet Office gathering

The Gray update mentioned a gathering in the Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall, on the departure of a No 10 private secretary, which was investigated by police.

19 June 2020 – PM’s ‘birthday party’

Up to 30 staff reportedly gathered at No 10 to sing ”Happy Birthday” to Mr Johnson, despite a ban on most social indoor gatherings involving more than two people

According to ITV News, the PM was presented with an M&S party cake. The Met police team investigated this event too.

13 November and 27 November 2020 – Downing Street ‘leaving drinks’

Dominic Cummings has alleged that No 10 staff members attended a party at Mr Johnson’s private flat on 13 December after he left – despite a second lockdown being in place that month. Downing Street flatly denied any gathering took place.

Ms Gray’s update said her team had been examining a gathering in the No 10 Downing Street flat and a gathering in No 10 on the departure of a special adviser. Police subsequently looked at both of these events.

Sources have told the BBC there was also a leaving event held for No 10 staff member Cleo Watson on 27 November, while the second lockdown curbs were still in place. But Ms Gray’s update said police would not be probing any event on this date.

10 December 2020 – Education department event

The Department for Education has already confirmed and apologised for a social gathering, featuring drinks and snacks, to thank staff. Police were not looking into this event.

15 December 2020 – Downing Street quiz

Mr Johnson was pictured hosting a Christmas quiz in Downing Street via Zoom. An image obtained by The Sunday Mirror showed the PM leading the quiz and sitting with two colleagues underneath a portrait of Margaret Thatcher.

Ms Gray said her team has been looking at the gathering in No 10 for an online Christmas quiz, but police would not be investigating this one.

14 December 2020 – Shaun Bailey event

The Conservative Party has already confirmed that an “unauthorised” social event was held by the team of former mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey. Photos showed Bailey gathered with staff, food and alcohol. He later apologised and stepped down as head of the police and crime committee at the London Assembly. The Met did look into this alleged breach of rules.

17 December 2020 – Cabinet Office events

Kate Josephs, ex-head of the Covid taskforce, has admitted to and apologised for gathering staff at the Cabinet Office for her leaving do on 17 December, saying she was “truly sorry that I did this and for the anger that people will feel as a result”.

18 December 2020 – No 10 ‘Christmas party’

An alleged Downing Street Christmas event, first reported by The Mirror, was initially denied by No 10. Around “40 or 50” people were said to have attended, according to the report that sparked the Partygate scandal.

But a video then surfaced showing then-press secretary Allegra Stratton joking about an event she sarcastically described as a “business meeting”.

14 January 2021 – No 10 ‘leaving drinks’

Ms Gray’s update said her team was looking at a gathering in Downing Street on the departure of two No 10 private secretaries. The police examined that too.

16 April 2021 – More ‘leaving drinks’

Downing Street staff reportedly attended leaving drinks events the evening before Prince Philip’s funeral – which saw the Queen sit alone in accordance with strict Covid rules during a period socialising indoors with other households was banned.

Witnesses told The Telegraph that “excessive alcohol” was drunk. One was reportedly held for James Slack, Mr Johnson’s then-director of communications, and the other for his personal photographer. No 10 has apologised to the Queen for the “deeply regrettable” events.

Ms Gray’s update said she was looking into both leaving events. The police team were also investigating those events.