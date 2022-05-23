Boris Johnson news – live: Minister ducks questions on PM’s ‘secret meeting’ with Sue Gray
A cabinet minister has refused to say if No 10 called a controversial “secret meeting” with Sue Gray about her Partygate investigation or what was discussed.
Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, ducked multiple questions about who requested the talks, which have prompted the Liberal Democrats to raise fears that the “independent” investigation will be “a stitch-up”.
Boris Johnson is among dozens of Downing Street figures who have been warned they will be named in Sue Gray’s long-awaited report into the Partygate scandal.
And top civil servant Simon Case is expected to be among the hardest-hit by the report despite not being fined by police over the scandal, it has been reported. The Telegraph cited a source as saying Mr Case will come in for “stinging criticism” in the Gray report. “As the head of the civil service, the ultimate responsibility was his,” they added.
Reports have also suggested the document, expected to be published in the coming days, will feature photographs of illegal gatherings.
Partygate is a reminder that the government must work with the civil service – not against it
Whether or not the meeting between the prime minister and Sue Gray was appropriate, the whole episode is an indication of a wider dysfunctional relationship.
Boris Johnson ‘must urgently explain’ why he met Sue Gray to discuss her Partygate report
Boris Johnson is under pressure to explain why he met with Sue Gray to discuss her report into the Partygate scandal, which is due within days.
Labour warned the “secret meeting” could further damage confidence in the investigation of the scandal, while the Liberal Democrats raised fears of “a stitch up”.
Minister refuses to say if No 10 called ‘secret meeting’ with Sue Gray
A cabinet minister evaded multiple questions about whether No 10 had a “secret meeting” with Sue Gray over her Partygate investigation.
Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, refused to divulge any details and ducked several questions by reporters about who requested the talks.
