File. Boris Johnson (PA Wire)

A cabinet minister has refused to say if No 10 called a controversial “secret meeting” with Sue Gray about her Partygate investigation or what was discussed.

Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, ducked multiple questions about who requested the talks, which have prompted the Liberal Democrats to raise fears that the “independent” investigation will be “a stitch-up”.

Boris Johnson is among dozens of Downing Street figures who have been warned they will be named in Sue Gray’s long-awaited report into the Partygate scandal.

And top civil servant Simon Case is expected to be among the hardest-hit by the report despite not being fined by police over the scandal, it has been reported. The Telegraph cited a source as saying Mr Case will come in for “stinging criticism” in the Gray report. “As the head of the civil service, the ultimate responsibility was his,” they added.

Reports have also suggested the document, expected to be published in the coming days, will feature photographs of illegal gatherings.