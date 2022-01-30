A former defence chief says Boris Johnson is too weakened by the No 10 parties scandal to intervene in the Ukraine crisis, warning other leaders know he has “a time bomb under him”.

The prime minister has put himself at the forefront of efforts to deter Russia’s expected invasion – and is expected to speak to Vladimir Putin on Monday, ahead of visiting eastern Europe.

But he faces accusations that the trip is an attempt to distract from the Partygate controversy and it could yet be derailed by the publication of Sue Gray’s heavily-censored report.

Now General Richard Dannatt, a former chief of the general staff, has cast doubt on a “flawed” Mr Johnson’s ability to influence events, with Europe on the brink of its worst conflict since the Second World War.

“He will travel to Moscow, or wherever he’s going in eastern Europe this week, but everyone will know that he’s a man with a time bomb sitting under him,” he told Times Radio.

The general said, of Liz Truss’s visit to Moscow next week: “She represents the British government, headed by Boris Johnson – and his position is insecure.”

The warning comes amid fears – even among senior Conservative MPs – of a “cover-up”, amid a growing belief that crucial parts of Ms Gray’s inquiry will never be revealed.

A heavily-redacted draft of the civil servant’s report will be released as early as Monday, but with references to parties that the police are investigating stripped out after the Met demanded it.

Ms Truss, the foreign secretary, again urged people to move on from the scandal, claiming “that is what the public wants” and insisting Mr Johnson’s job is secure.

She refused to say an “unredacted” version of the report will be released, saying only that “our intention is to publish the full report” – apparently meaning the censored version.

Ms Truss said: “The prime minister has apologised for what happened. He made it clear that mistakes were made.

“And we have so many other issues that are of major importance for this country to focus on. You’ve been talking about the recovery from Covid, I’ve been talking about the threat we face from Russia on the Ukrainian border.”

Asked about Tory MPs’ threats to topple Mr Johnson, she told the BBC: “There is no there is no contest, there is no discussion,” adding: “The future of the prime minister is assured.”

By the time the Met investigation is over, the Gray report is expected to be “out of date”, as one government insider put it – and it will be in Mr Johnson’s power to decide not to hold a further investigation.

A partial report – without evidence about the most serious allegations – will give Mr Johnson crucial breathing space, in his battle for survival.

Tory MPs who are wavering over whether to submit demands for a no-confidence vote in his leadership, while they “waited for Sue Gray”, are likely to continue to sit on their hands.