Boris Johnson to visit Ukraine region amid rising tensions with Russia

Boris Johnson is set to visit eastern Europe as he attempts to “accelerate diplomatic efforts” amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The UK prime minister will also telephone Russian President Vladimir Putin, with No 10 confirming he will repeat the need for the nations to "engage diplomatically".

Mr Johnson is expected to "reiterate the need for Russia to step back", Downing Street added.

As well as the PM's visit to the region, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will also visit Moscow in the next fortnight.

