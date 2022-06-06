A senior government minister widely tipped as a contender to succeed Boris Johnson has dodged questions over whether she will back the prime minister in this evening’s confidence vote over his leadership.

Penny Mordaunt said that she had always “continued to support” Mr Johnson despite not backing him in the 2019 leadership contest.

Her comments will raise doubts over whether she will vote for him to continue as Conservative leader.

Rebel MPs told The Independent that the key to tonight’s result may be in the hands of ministers who offer public support for the PM but withhold their backing in the privacy of the voting booth.

As many ministers sent out messages of support for Johnson on social media this morning, Ms Mordaunt raised eyebrows in Westminster by instead posting three tweets about D-Day anniversary commemorations in her Portsmouth constituency.

And she did not give a clear answer when asked by the Portsmouth News whether she will back Johnson to stay on as leader in this evening’s vote.

“I didn’t choose this prime minister, I didn’t support him in the leadership contest but he has always had my loyalty because I think that’s what you do when you have a democratic process – you select a leader and then you owe that person your loyalty,” said Ms Mordaunt.

“That’s always been my approach, whatever differences I’ve had with people and that remains. I’m one of his ministers and I have continued to support him.

“I hope that we can return swiftly to the real business at hand which is getting growth back into the economy and continuing our support in the Ukraine. I think being here, at the D-Day memorial in Portsmouth today, is a reminder of what’s really important outside the Westminster bubble.”

Ms Mordaunt served in Theresa May’s cabinet as defence secretary and international development secretary, but left government when Mr Johnson took office in 2019. She returned to ministerial rank in 2020 and is currently a trade minister.