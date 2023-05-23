Boris Johnson referred to police over fresh claims he broke lockdown rules

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson has been referred to police by the Cabinet Office over new claims he broke lockdown rules.

The former prime minister was referred to the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police after his diary reportedly revealed visits by friends to Chequers during the pandemic, according to The Times.

The Cabinet Office passed on its concerns after several visits to the prime minister’s grace and favour residence were highlighted in the run up to a public inquiry into the pandemic.

The privileges committee, which is investigating claims Mr Johnson misled parliament over Partygate, has been informed.

Mr Johnson is believed to have written to the Cabinet Office in the past week denying he broke the rules.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: “Some abbreviated entries in Mr Johnson’s official diary were queried by Cabinet Office during preparation for the Covid Inquiry.

“Following an examination of the entries, Mr Johnson’s lawyers wrote to the Cabinet Office and Privileges Committee explaining that the events were lawful and were not breaches of any Covid Regulations.”

It is understood the former prime minister has been advised by lawyers all the events in question were lawful. He has had no contact from the police.

A source close to Mr Johnson said the claims are “clearly politically motivated”.

Government sources told the Times that Mr Johnson gave lawyers access to his diary, including details of all his meetings, to help his defence in the public inquiry into Covid.

But the lawyers reportedly became concerned about details of visitors to Chequers during periods of restrictions in 2020 and 2021 before reporting the potential breaches to senior figures in the Cabinet Office.

The Cabinet Office said it passed on material to the authorities “in line with the obligations in the Civil Service Code”.

A spokeswoman said: “Information came to light during the process of preparing evidence for submission to the Covid Inquiry. It was identified as part of the normal disclosure review of potentially relevant documents being undertaken by the legal team for inquiry witnesses.

“In-line with obligations in the Civil Service Code, this material has been passed to the relevant authorities and it is now a matter for them.”

The Liberal Democrats said it is an “outrage” and that Mr Johnson should “consider his position as an MP”.

Deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “It’s outrageous that rumours of alleged rule-breaking by Boris Johnson are still being drip fed to the public.

“The fact that it’s one rule for them and one rule for the rest of us still triggers a raw sense of injustice in millions of people.

“Sunak must make sure that not a single penny more of taxpayer money is spent on Johnson’s legal fund; and Johnson should finally do one decent thing and consider his position as an MP.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We are in receipt of information from the Cabinet Office passed to us on 19 May 2023, which we are currently assessing.

“It relates to potential breaches of the Health Protection Regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 at Downing Street.”

The revelation comes as the former prime minister is being investigated by Parliament’s privileges committee, which in March published initial findings saying the Commons may have been misled multiple times.

During an hours-long grilling by the committee, Mr Johnson swore “hand on heart, I did not lie to the House”.

He insisted mid-pandemic gatherings in Downing Street were “essential” and stated he had been “misremembering” when claiming during partygate that rules had been followed at all times.

But committee chair Harriet Harman hit out at the “flimsy” assurances he was relying on for his Commons denials. Mr Johnson is now awaiting the committee’s findings, as well as what punishment it may recommend.

If the committee finds a contempt has been committed, it will recommend a punishment which would then have to be approved by the House of Commons as a whole.

Sanctions could range from a simple apology to ordering that Mr Johnson be suspended from Parliament.

Any suspension of 10 sitting days or more would trigger a recall petition, which could lead to a tricky by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.