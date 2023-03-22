Boris Johnson and Sir Bernard Jenkin were involved in a heated back and forth on Wednesday as the former prime minister defended himself against claims he lied to parliament over the Partygate scandal.

“This is complete nonsense,” Mr Johnson said, losing his cool when Sir Bernard suggested he had not sought sufficient advice before denying there had been any Downing Street parties during lockdown.

His outburst came as the veteran Tory MP questioned him over remarks made during Prime Minister’s Questions in December 2021.

