A woman who uses asparagus to predict the future has shared when she thinks the next general election will be held - and it doesn’t look good for Sir Keir Starmer.

Jemima Packington, the world’s only “asparamancer” and who foresaw Queen Elizabeth’s death and Brexit, claims she can peer into the future by throwing a handful of spears in the air and interpreting how they land.

Ms Packington appeared on This Morning on Monday (29 April) and not only predicted a date for the next general election but also claimed the Labour leader will not be in charge.