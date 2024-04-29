Ryan Gosling has confessed he is making career choices with his family in mind, admitting that he won’t direct another film while his kids are “so little”.

The Hollywood star, 43, made the 2014 fantasy thriller Lost River, but has not directed since.

Explaining why, Gosling told The Sunday Times that being a parent to his two children, Esmeralda Amada, nine, and Amada Lee, seven, takes priority.

“Directing takes so much time. And, right now, my kids are so little - it’s really 24 hours for us at home right now,” he said.

“Right now my choices are more about what’s great for my family in terms of my experience of making this movie.”