Humpback whales stun snorkelling boat by breaching water in tandem

A boat captain couldn’t believe his eyes when two humpback whales majestically breached in tandem in front of his vessel before a baby calf copied them.

Adam Gunderson, 27, was on a snorkelling boat heading to Kealakekua Bay in Hawaii on 18 February when he captured the once-in-a-lifetime moment on video.

Having initially spotted a whale calf, Adam stopped the boat to observe it, hopping onto the roof of his vessel to shoot some footage.

Then, in an unexpected twist, two adult humpbacks dramatically breached from the water at the same time, leaving passengers on the excursion stunned at the spectacular sight.

Seconds after the adults had breached, the whale calf did its best to replicate their leaps.