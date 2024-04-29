Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:40
Humpback whales stun snorkelling boat by breaching water in tandem
A boat captain couldn’t believe his eyes when two humpback whales majestically breached in tandem in front of his vessel before a baby calf copied them.
Adam Gunderson, 27, was on a snorkelling boat heading to Kealakekua Bay in Hawaii on 18 February when he captured the once-in-a-lifetime moment on video.
Having initially spotted a whale calf, Adam stopped the boat to observe it, hopping onto the roof of his vessel to shoot some footage.
Then, in an unexpected twist, two adult humpbacks dramatically breached from the water at the same time, leaving passengers on the excursion stunned at the spectacular sight.
Seconds after the adults had breached, the whale calf did its best to replicate their leaps.
Up next
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
59:34
Simon Calder answers your holiday questions in live event
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
03:35
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground
03:45
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue
07:34
This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
13:19
The hidden pressures of playing real life figures
11:34
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?
11:49
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?
14:24
Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
36:50
Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’
37:41
Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’
43:16
Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
01:06
Oklahoma tornado leaves homes flattened as at least three dead
01:05
Assisted dying on NHS could be ‘deeply dangerous’, warns consultant
00:26
Benefit clampdown: Some struggle with ‘ups and downs’ of life, says MP
00:22
Swinney ‘considering’ standing for SNP leader after Yousaf resignation
00:43
Arteta warns Arsenal not to get carried away after 3-2 at Tottenham
00:48
Man City helped by dry ground in Nottingham Forest win, says Guardiola
00:47
Postecoglou slams VAR after loss: ‘I don’t celebrate goals any more’
03:06
Tank Dell: Houston Texans star injured in Florida shooting
01:08
Humza Yousaf jokes about ‘breakup’ with Greens as coalition deal ends
00:54
Bridge collapses into river in China during powerful floods
01:14
Residents evacuated as heavy rainfall floods southern Chinese cities
00:33