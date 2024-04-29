Mike Myers debuts dramatic new look in first public appearance in more than a year

Mike Myers sported a head of bleached hair as he made his first public appearance in more than a year at Nicole Kidman’s AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday, 28 April.

The Shrek actor, 60, took photos with fans outside the event and walked the red carpet before appearing to lean into his rare appearance by wearing a mask on stage at the ceremony.

Myers is anticipated to return to his iconic role in a fifth instalment in the Shrek series.

Animation studio Illumination said in April 2023 they anticipated the cast coming back.