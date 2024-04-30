Russia will sink Britain under nuclear tidal wave, warns top Putin propagandist

Russia will sink Britain under a nuclear tidal wave, if Nato sends troops into Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s top propagandist has vowed.

Dmitry Kiselyov also warned the US will be reduced to radioactive ash as he said any bid by the West to put boots on the ground in Ukraine would result in Armageddon. Kiselyov’s threats were made during a live broadcast on Russian television on Monday (29 April).

The 71-year-old said: “If Nato countries send their troops into Ukraine in order to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, then the very moment about which Putin once said, 'Why do we need the world, if there is no Russia in it?' would come.”