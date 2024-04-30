Flames engulf Ukraine’s ‘Harry Potter castle’ after deadly Russian missile attack

Flames engulf a Ukraine building, known locally as “Harry Potter castle” after a deadly Russian missile attack on Monday night (29 April).

Five people have been killed and another 23 injured after a Russian attack on Ukraine’s southern port of Odesa, local officials say.

The building damaged in the strike is the residence of prominent former MP Serhiy Kivalov, who was among the wounded.

It houses the Odesa Law Academy, which is run by Mr Kivalov.

Footage shows the towers of the famous Kivalov mansion on the waterfront on fire.