Boris Johnson news – live: Shapps calls PM ‘flawed’ as Mordaunt joins leadership race
Brexit is among the divisive issues at the forefront of the leadership contest, along with tax cuts
Grant Shapps has said Boris Johnson is “fundamentally flawed” and one of his failings is being “too loyal to people”.
The transport secretary, who is one of the Tory leadership hopefuls, also said he believes a straight-talking conversation with Mr Johnson was part of the reason the prime minister decided to step down during the Tory rebellion.
“He listened carefully and, as we know, the next morning said that he would stand down,” he told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday.
The Tory leadership race is heating up with Mr Shapps joining seven other MPs who have put their names forward.
Others include Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt, who both threw their hat in the ring on Saturday, as well as Nadhim Zahawi and Rishi Sunak.
Penny Mordaunt also launched her leadership bid on Saturday with a bombastic video.
Brexit, tax cuts and transgender rights are among the issues the hopefuls have been setting out their positions on.
Javid ‘trusted what he was told’ when defending goverenment on air
Sajid Javid has said he trusted what he was being told when he spoke on behalf of the government on television and radio.
He told BBC’s Sunday Morning: “It turns out some of the things I was told - and I said this quite clearly in Parliament when I made my statement - didn’t turn out to be true.
“Now, I don’t know why someone would have said something to me that wasn’t true. That’s a question for them. But I trusted what I was told.”
Jeremy Hunt backs Rwanda deportation plan
Jeremy Hunt vowed to press ahead with the plan to send some asylum seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda.
“I think we have to stop the small boats. I support the current policy,” he told BBC’s Sunday Morning.
Full story: Penny Mordaunt reveals Tory leadership bid
Penny Mordaunt has launched her bid to be Conservative Party with bombastic video set to the patriotic rugby anthem World in Union.
The unusual video featured Boris Johnson saying “Let’s get Brexit done” and claimed the Tories “more often” reflect Britain’s values than Labour, Adam Forrest reports:
Penny Mordaunt launches leadership bid with bombastic video featuring Boris Johnson
Ninth candidate says she wants No 10 to be ‘more about the ship’
Tugendhat and Shapps want to ‘move on’ from trans debate
Tom Tugendhat, asked if he believed trans women are women, and trans men and men, said the question showed why the debate had to “move on” from a “sledgehammer” approach.
He said: “It’s really easy to make division where we need unity. A woman is an adult human female, but that doesn’t mean in any way that trans woman have any less respect of any fewer rights.”
Mr Tugendhat added: “We must never take away what it means to be a biological women, but we must respect people who are in a different gender identity.”
Asked if a trans women are women, and trans men and men, Grant Shapps told Sky News: “If there is a Shapps administration, I will not be spending most of my time on these kinds of issues.”
He added: “I think we owe everybody love and respect. There’s clearly a biological basis upon your birth. But when people want [to] transition gender, that is their choice. They’ll always have support from me.”
Boris Johnson ‘fundamentally flawed like us all’, Shapps says
Grant Shapps is asked whether Boris Johnson is a “man of integrity”.
“Like all of us, he is fundamentally flawed,” he said.
“One of his failings was he is almost too loyal to people,” he sayd, referring to Chris Pincher and Dominic Cummings.
“We saw a succession of people he would defend,” he said, before being interrupted to ask whether this refers to Chris Pincher.
Mr Shapps suggests Mr Pincher, as well as Dominic Cummings.
Penny Mordaunt launches leadership bid
Another Tory MP has launched their leadership bid, meaning there is now nine officially in the race.
Penny Mordaunt has thrown her hat into the ring with this bombastic video.
“Our leadership has to change. It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship,” she says:
Grant Shapps asked about defending PM in difficult times
The transport secretary has been asked about having to defend the prime minister and his administration in difficult circumstances in the past.
“ If you’re in the goverment, you have something called collective responsibility,” he told Sky News.
“The agreement is you stick to decisions or you shouldn’t be in Cabinet,” he added.
Grant Shapps believes ‘candid’ conversation with Boris Johnson part of reason for departure
Grant Shapps says he believes he played a part in convincing Boris Johnson to step down.
The transport secretary said he wanted to make sure his boss was “getting the facts” as “things were coming to a close” with his premiership.
“I always just think that the best thing to do is be completely candid and just say it as it is,” he told Sophy Ridge on Sunday.
“I could see that things were coming to a close. I didn’t want him to be … one of the problems in being a leader, eventually you get people around you who will just tell you what you want to hear.”
“I just wanted to make sure that he was getting the facts, and that was my conversation with him. He listened carefully and, as we know, the next morning said that he would stand down.”
Asked if he thought his intervention was “part of the reason” for Mr Johnson’s departure, he said: “Yes, I mean, it’s presenting the reality. So, yes, of course.”
Invading country ‘naughtiest thing’ Tugendhat has done
And a short exchange from Tom Tugendhat’s interview on Sky:
Sophy Ridge: Have you done drugs?
Tom Tugendhat: No.
Sophy Ridge: What’s the naughtiest you’ve ever done?
Tom Tugendhat: Well, I invaded a country once.
Tugendhat asked if he really meant the UK ‘can expel all Russian citizens’
Bit of a confusing exchange on Sky News, after Tom Tugendhat was pressed on previously saying: “We can expel Russian citizens. All of them.”
When asked by presenter Sophy Ridge if he really meant this, he dodged around the question for a bit.
But the Tory MP appeared to back down on the sweeping statement, saying there were Russian citizens in the UK who “absolutely deserve” the protection of the British state.
However, he said he wanted to make sure those who “are a threat” are not given “sanctuary” in the UK.
