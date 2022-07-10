✕ Close Who could replace Boris Johnson in the role of prime minister?

Grant Shapps has said Boris Johnson is “fundamentally flawed” and one of his failings is being “too loyal to people”.

The transport secretary, who is one of the Tory leadership hopefuls, also said he believes a straight-talking conversation with Mr Johnson was part of the reason the prime minister decided to step down during the Tory rebellion.

“He listened carefully and, as we know, the next morning said that he would stand down,” he told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

The Tory leadership race is heating up with Mr Shapps joining seven other MPs who have put their names forward.

Others include Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt, who both threw their hat in the ring on Saturday, as well as Nadhim Zahawi and Rishi Sunak.

Penny Mordaunt also launched her leadership bid on Saturday with a bombastic video.

Brexit, tax cuts and transgender rights are among the issues the hopefuls have been setting out their positions on.