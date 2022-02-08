Boris Johnson to reshuffle ministers today as he fights to restore grip amid Partygate scandal
Boris Johnson will today conduct a mini-reshuffle of ministers as part of his shake-up of No 10 following the Partygate scandal.
Downing Street confirmed that there would be a “small” redistribution of ministerial roles, but declined to say who was pencilled in for promotion or demotion.
Chief whip Mark Spencer is widely tipped for a move, after the disastrous attempt to save former MP Owen Paterson from punishment for paid lobbying. His role could go to Johnson loyalist Chrisopher Pincher, who has led an alternative whipping operation to shore up the PM’s position following Partygate.
Mr Spencer could take the leader of the Commons role currently occupied by Jacob Rees-Mogg, though it is thought the North East Somerset is likely to retain his cabinet membership, possibly as a minister without portfolio.
The PM’s official spokesperson indicated that the reshuffle - expected to be completed this afternoon - was a consequence of the decision to make Stephen Barclay No 10 chief of staff on top of his job as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, requiring some of his responsibilities to be shared out to other ministers.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies