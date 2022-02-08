Boris Johnson will today conduct a mini-reshuffle of ministers as part of his shake-up of No 10 following the Partygate scandal.

Downing Street confirmed that there would be a “small” redistribution of ministerial roles, but declined to say who was pencilled in for promotion or demotion.

Chief whip Mark Spencer is widely tipped for a move, after the disastrous attempt to save former MP Owen Paterson from punishment for paid lobbying. His role could go to Johnson loyalist Chrisopher Pincher, who has led an alternative whipping operation to shore up the PM’s position following Partygate.

Mr Spencer could take the leader of the Commons role currently occupied by Jacob Rees-Mogg, though it is thought the North East Somerset is likely to retain his cabinet membership, possibly as a minister without portfolio.

The PM’s official spokesperson indicated that the reshuffle - expected to be completed this afternoon - was a consequence of the decision to make Stephen Barclay No 10 chief of staff on top of his job as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, requiring some of his responsibilities to be shared out to other ministers.