Another Tory MP withdraws support from Boris Johnson over ‘shameful’ No 10 parties

Conservative MP John Baron has become the latest Tory to withdraw his support from Boris Johnson, saying his claim not to have misled parliament over No 10 parties was “simply not credible”.

The Basildon and Billericay MP is the second to call publicly for Mr Johnson to go following the publication of Sue Gray’s report into Partygate, bringing the total demanding his removal to 19.

The veteran backbencher said that the Gray report and the Metropolitan Police inquiry into lockdown-busting gatherings in Downing Street “paint a shameful pattern of misbehaviour during the pandemic as the rest of us kept to the Covid regulations”.