Boris Johnson news – live: Nusrat Ghani sacking probe if complaint made, says Raab amid PM flat party reports
Carrie Johnson is accused of hosting friends at No 11 flat during lockdown
Dominic Raab, the deputy PM, has said there can be no investigation into the claim made by a Tory MP that she was sacked over her Muslim faith until she submits a “formal complaint” to the Conservative Party.
Nusrat Ghani said she was dismissed from her role as a transport minister in 2020 due to concerns around her “Muslimness”. She claimed she was told by an unnamed government whip that her faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”. Chief whip Mark Spencer has since denied the allegations, calling them “completely false” and “defamatory”.
Mr Raab told Sky News earlier that while Ms Ghani’s claim was “incredibly serious”, she “hasn’t made a formal complaint” despite being “asked to do so”. He added: “In the absence of [this], there will be no specific investigation.”
The latest blow to Boris Johnson’s government came after The Sunday Times reported that the partygate inquiry may have unearthed details of Carrie Johnson hosting friends at their Downing Street flat during lockdown. The PM’s wife is said to have explained the visits as work-related events.
Partygate inquiry: What happens next?
Let’s get an update on when we can expect to see Sue Gray’s report.
Boris Johnson’s fate now lies in the hands not of his MPs or the nation’s voters, but a little-known civil servant conducting an inquiry behind closed doors into Downing Street parties.
After he made his apology in the House of Commons for attending a drinks event in the No 10 garden during lockdown, the prime minister pleaded with MPs to suspend judgement on his actions until the release of Ms Gray’s report.
The tactic bought the PM time, but may prove a double-edged sword in raising expectations that he will comply with any recommendations the Whitehall mandarin makes. Asked whether he would resign if Gray found against him, Johnson himself told the Commons he would “respond as appropriate” to her findings.
So, when it is expected and what do critics think it will conclude? Our political editor Andrew Woodcock takes a closer look.
Partygate inquiry: What happens next?
Partygate inquiry: What happens next?
Raab insists there is still ‘support’ for PM in party
Last bit from Raab’s media round this morning, in which the deputy PM spoke of the “rallying support” currently being given to Boris Johnson.
“There is a rallying of support behind the prime minister,” he told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme. “You could feel it in the chamber.”
He continued: “I think the reason is the booster campaign has been so successful, we are coming out of the lockdown measures, we are opening up the economy. These are all because of the calls the prime minister has made.”
Mr Raab refused to be drawn on whether Sue Gray’s findings about alleged lockdown-breaching parties would be published in full, although he insisted there would be “full transparency”.
“The process for it will be for the prime minister to decide,” he added.
Watch: ‘Unlikely’ British troops will be sent to Ukraine if Russia invades
PM will have to resign if he’s found to have lied to parliament - Raab
A bit more from Dominic Raab now. The deputy PM has said again Boris Johnson would have to resign if he was found to have misled parliament over a party held at No 10.
“The code of conduct for ministers is very clear that if you mislead parliament it is a resigning matter,” Raab told Times Radio earlier.
He also appeared to suggest publication of the Gray report could take slightly longer than expected.
“If it takes a day or too longer - absolutely right. Sue Gray should determine that,” he said, adding of Gray: “I don’t think you could have anyone who is more confident and dutiful in speaking truth to power.”
Labour urges PM to hold independent inquiry into Islamophobia
Let’s hear from the Labour Party now. Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry has said the Conservatives should hold an independent inquiry into Islamophobia.
Responding to accusations made by Tory MP Nusrat Ghani that she was fired from a ministerial role for her “Muslimness”, Ms Thornberry said: “I know Nus Ghani... I have always found her to be a deeply serious and principled individual. When she makes an allegation like this, I believe her.”
Speaking to Times Radio, Ms Thornberry added that the Conservative Party “just don’t take Islamophobia in their midst seriously”.
She added: “I would like to see an independent inquiry into Islamophobia in the Tory Party in the same way that we quite rightly held an independent inquiry into the poison that is antisemitism in the Labour Party.”
Neither Ghani nor Spencer backing down on Islamophobia claims
As Sky’s Sam Coates reports:
PM ‘invited his MP to begin formal complaint process two years ago’
On that note, here’s Ashley Cowburn with more on the revelations by Downing Street:
Johnson met Nusrat Ghani to discuss Islamophobia allegations in 2020, No 10 reveals
Ms Ghani alleged she was told her Muslim faith was ‘making colleagues feel uncomfortable’
No 10 says PM met with Ghani in 2020 to discuss Islamophobia claims
After Nusrat Ghani told The Sunday Times she was sacked as transport minister in 2020 due to concerns around her “Muslimness”, a No 10 spokesperson said the matter had been dealt with two years ago.
In a statement, the spokesperson said:
“After being made aware of these extremely serious claims, the prime minister met with Nusrat Ghani to discuss them [on 1 July 2020].
“He then wrote to her [on 10 July] expressing his serious concern and inviting her to begin a formal complaint process. She did not subsequently do so.
“The Conservative Party does not tolerate prejudice or discrimination of any kind.”
Raab: Complaint needed before probe into Tory Islamophobia
Following my earlier posts, here’s our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn with more on the remarks Dominic Raab made this morning about Tory MP Nusrat Ghani.
Formal complaint needed before investigation into Islamophobia allegations, says Raab
Ms Ghani alleged she was told her Muslim faith was ‘making colleagues feel uncomfortable’
ICYMI: Partygate inquiry ‘may have discovered’ event in PM’s flat
An inquiry into allegations of parties at Downing Street may have unearthed details of at least one gathering in Boris Johnson’s flat, reports suggest.
Sue Gray, the senior civil servant conducting the investigation, is reported to have received evidence of visits involving close friends of Carrie Johnson, the PM’s wife, during lockdown.
Mrs Johnson is said to have welcomed two friends – both civil servants but not working at No 10 at the time – into her residence on several occasions during lockdown, according to The Sunday Times, with the visits reportedly being explained as work-related.
Zoe Tidman has more:
Partygate inquiry 'may have discovered at least one gathering' in Downing Street flat
Sue Gray’s report is expected to be published this week
