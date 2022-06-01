Liveupdated1654056086

Boris Johnson news – live: Ministerial code at risk of ‘ridicule’, warns PM’s ethics chief

Geidt questioned Johnson’s willingness to ‘take responsibility for his own conduct’

Partygate: Boris Johnson's repeated denials and excuses

Boris Johnson‘s conduct over Partygate risks leaving the concept of the ministerial code open to “ridicule”, according to his own ethics adviser.

In a scathing public rebuke, Christopher Geidt said there were “legitimate” questions over whether the fixed penalty notice, issued for a June 2020 birthday party thrown in Mr Johnson’s honour in the Cabinet Room, might have constituted a breach of the "overarching duty within the Ministerial Code of complying with the law".

Lord Geidt also questioned the prime minister’s willingness to "take responsibility for his own conduct" in relation to the ministerial rules and delivered a withering assessment of exchanges with Downing Street officials.

Mr Johnson, in a letter released on Tuesday evening, responded by claiming the FPN "did not breach" the Ministerial Code as there was "no intent to break the law", adding that he had taken “full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch”.

Ethics chief questions PM’s leadership over the partygate

Boris Johnson has faced criticism from his ethics adviser over his handling of the partygate scandal, as the prospect of a leadership challenge moved closer.

In a scathing public rebuke, Christopher Geidt said there were “legitimate” questions over whether Mr Johnson had breached ministerial standards and made a veiled threat to quit if the PM said there was no case to answer.

But the prime minister insisted he had not breached the code, and blamed a “failure of communication” for what Lord Geidt said was a repeated oversight to heed his advice.

Read the details in this report by our political editor Andrew Woodcock:

Ministerial code at risk of ‘ridicule’, Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser warns

Lord Geidt says his repeated advice was not heeded by Downing Street

Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics live blog for Wednesday, 1 June 2022.

