Partygate: Boris Johnson's repeated denials and excuses

Boris Johnson‘s conduct over Partygate risks leaving the concept of the ministerial code open to “ridicule”, according to his own ethics adviser.

In a scathing public rebuke, Christopher Geidt said there were “legitimate” questions over whether the fixed penalty notice, issued for a June 2020 birthday party thrown in Mr Johnson’s honour in the Cabinet Room, might have constituted a breach of the "overarching duty within the Ministerial Code of complying with the law".

Lord Geidt also questioned the prime minister’s willingness to "take responsibility for his own conduct" in relation to the ministerial rules and delivered a withering assessment of exchanges with Downing Street officials.

Mr Johnson, in a letter released on Tuesday evening, responded by claiming the FPN "did not breach" the Ministerial Code as there was "no intent to break the law", adding that he had taken “full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch”.