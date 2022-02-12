Boris Johnson news – live: PM contacted by police over parties as Tory ex-leader piles on pressure to resign
No 10 said the prime minister ‘will respond as required’
Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from police investigating allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in No 10, Downing Street has confirmed.
The prime minister’s office said he had been given the legal form by the Metropolitan Police yesterday. A Downing Street spokesperson said the PM “will respond as required”.
It means Mr Johnson will have to provide a credible reason to explain why he was at events held during Covid restrictions, or face a fine.
Meanwhile there is mounting pressure on the PM to resign after another senior Conservative weighed in on the Partygate scandal.
Ex-Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said it would be difficult for Mr Johnson to stay on if the Met probe concludes he broke Covid rules and issues a fine.
“I think it would be very tough for anyone to remain after that,” he told the i newspaper.
Boris Johnson sent questionnaire by police over lockdown parties in No 10
Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from police investigating allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in No 10, Downing Street has confirmed.
The prime minister will “respond as required,” No 10 said.
The Metropolitan Police said the questionnaire, which is being sent to more than 50 people, “must be answered truthfully”.
You can read the full story below.
Boris Johnson sent questionnaire by police over lockdown parties in No 10
A Downing Street spokesperson said the prime minister ‘will respond as required’
PM ‘fears for the security of Europe’ as Foreign Office urges Brits to leave Ukraine
Boris Johnson told world leaders including US President Joe Biden that he fears for the security of Europe, according to Downing Street.
After a virtual call, a No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister told the group that he feared for the security of Europe in the current circumstances.
“He impressed the need for Nato allies to make it absolutely clear that there will be a heavy package of economic sanctions ready to go, should Russia make the devastating and destructive decision to invade Ukraine.
“The Prime Minister added that President Putin had to understand that there would be severe penalties that would be extremely damaging to Russia’s economy, and that Allies needed to continue with efforts to reinforce and support the Eastern frontiers of Nato.”
It comes as British nationals have been urged by the Foreign Office to leave Ukraine immediately “while commercial means are still available”.
UK orders Britons out of Ukraine as White House says Putin poised to invade
UK nationals ‘should leave now while commercial means still available’
Tory MP criticised for urging police to stop wasting resources probing suspected killing of white-tailed eagle
An MP has attracted criticism after he suggested police were wasting resources by investigating the killing of an eagle.
Chris Loder urged police to focus on county lines drug trafficking “rather than spend time and resources” investigating the death of a white-tailed eagle in the county in a tweet on Thursday evening.
A day earlier, the Tory MP for West Dorset had expressed support for a separate police probe into footage showing West Ham player Kurt Zouma kicking a cat.
Tom Batchelor reports.
Tory MP criticised for urging police to stop probe into killing of white-tailed eagle
To ‘suggest that I am an animal heater couldn’t be further from the truth’, says Chris Loder
Boris Johnson needs a lawyer – but would any be foolish enough to take the case?
It is immediately obvious to every lawyer that’s looked at the details thus far that Johnson appears to be absolutely bang to rights over ‘Partygate’. But we shall have to see, writes Tom Peck.
Johnson needs a lawyer – but would any be foolish enough to take the case? | Tom Peck
It is immediately obvious to every lawyer that’s looked at the details thus far that Johnson appears to be absolutely bang to rights over ‘Partygate’. But we shall have to see
Should all Covid restrictions end this month? Have your say in our poll
Boris Johnson announced this week the government wants to end all domestic Covid-19 restrictions in England, including the legal requirement to self-isolate, a month earlier than planned.
The prime minister told MPs on Wednesday: “Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions - including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive - a full month early.”
He said he would present the government’s “Living With Covid” strategy when the Commons returns from its recess on 21 February. Aides said remaining restrictions are expected to be lifted by 24 February at the latest.
The move will make England the first major nation to stand down all of its domestic coronavirus rules, as Downing Street said that the country was “entering the stage of endemicity” of the disease, thanks to a successful vaccine and booster programme.
What do you think about this decision? Do you think this is the right move or is there an alternative. Take part in our poll below and let us know what you think:
Poll: Should all Covid restrictions end this month?
Boris Johnson has announced the government wants to end all domestic Covid-19 restrictions in England by 24 February at the latest. Let us know what you think
Brexit sees non-EU imports overtake trade with the bloc for first time ever
The UK’s imports from non-EU countries overtook those from the bloc last year for the first time since records began.
New data from the Office for National Statistics show that the UK imported £222 billion worth of goods from the European Union last year after Brexit
It is the lowest figure in more than half a decade and shows the clear impact of the UK’s Brexit vote on international trade.
Meanwhile imports from non-EU countries rose from £206 billion in 2020 to £254 billion last year.
Non-EU imports overtook trade with the bloc last year
New data from the Office for National Statistics show the UK imported £222 billion worth of goods from the European Union last year after Brexit.
Dominic Raab ridiculed over claim of ‘talks with Welsh government’, after meeting Tories
Dominic Raab has been ridiculed after publishing pictures of himself with “the Welsh government” – when he actually met Tory opposition leaders.
The gaffe-prone justice secretary was left red-faced when he tweeted about a meeting in Cardiff about his controversial diluting of human rights laws, to “restore some common sense” he said.
Mr Raab claimed the meeting was with “partners” in the Senedd government, which is run by Labour through a cooperation agreement with the nationalists of Plaid Cymru.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has the details.
Dominic Raab taunted over ‘talks with Welsh govt’ claim, after meeting Tories
Justice secretary claimed he met ‘partners’ in Senedd – but was pictured with his own party
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies