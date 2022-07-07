Boris Johnson resigns as Britain’s prime minister after Tory MPs revolt

Boris Johnson has resigned as prime minister after his tumultuous three-year premiership was dealt a fatal blow by mass resignations from the ministerial ranks and a cabinet revolt.

Announcing his departure from No 10 — two years after winning the Tories’ biggest majority in decades — the prime minister did not acknowledge the multiple scandals that have rocked his time in office.

But he acknowledged it was “clearly the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader” after dozens expressed no confidence in his embattled leadership.

Mr Johnson is expected to remain in Downing Street in charge of a “caretaker” government until the Conservatives’ 1922 Committee of backbench MPs formally ignites a leadership contest next week.

Flanked by his wife, Carrie, No 10 staff and a small number of MPs who have remained loyal to him, Mr Johnson said: “Today I’ve appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place”.

After being faced with a delegation of cabinet ministers urging him to resign on Wednesday evening, the prime minister said he attempted to persuade his colleagues it would be “eccentric” to change leader. “I regret not to have been successful in those arguments,” he conceded.

He said that “in politics, no one is remotely indispensable” and suggested his arguments to stay in power were rejected due to a “herd instinct” at Westminster in the last 48 hours.

“I regret not to have been successful in those arguments and of course it’s painful not to be able to see through so many ideas and projects myself,” he added.

“But as we’ve seen, at Westminster the herd instinct is powerful, when the herd moves, it moves.

“And my friends in politics, no one is remotely indispensable and our brilliant and Darwinian system will produce another leader, equally committed to taking this country forward through tough times.”

Addressing the public, he concluded: “I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world, but them’s the breaks.”

