✕ Close Who could replace Boris Johnson in the role of prime minister?

More than a dozen MPs have declared their support for former chancellor Rishi Sunak to become prime minister after Boris Johnson’s resignation.

Former Tory Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden is among the seven MPs who have tweeted their support of Mr Sunak’s leadership bid using the hashtag #ready4rishi.

In a statement shared on social media, he said: “Rishi is the best person to lead our country and unquestionably the best person to beat Labour. That’s why I’m backing him to be our next Prime Minister.”

Others who tweeted their support were Dr Liam Fox, Mark Harper, Paul Maynard, Sir Bob Neill, Mel Stride, and Jacob Young. Seven others are also backing Mr Sunak, according to reports, taking the total to at least 14.

Mr Sunak launched his bid to become the new Tory leader with a promise to rebuild trust following Mr Johnson’s tumultuous premiership.

“Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions,” he said in a campaign video posted on social media.

After Mr Sunak’s announcement bookmakers Ladbrokes installed him as their joint-favourite to succeed Mr Johnson, alongside defence secretary Ben Wallace. Yesterday, Tom Tugendhat formally put himself forward for leadership of the party.