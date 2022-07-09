Boris Johnson news - live: MPs throw support behind Rishi Sunak’s leadership bid
Sunak and defence secretary Ben Wallace are joint-favourite candidates to become prime minister
Who could replace Boris Johnson in the role of prime minister?
More than a dozen MPs have declared their support for former chancellor Rishi Sunak to become prime minister after Boris Johnson’s resignation.
Former Tory Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden is among the seven MPs who have tweeted their support of Mr Sunak’s leadership bid using the hashtag #ready4rishi.
In a statement shared on social media, he said: “Rishi is the best person to lead our country and unquestionably the best person to beat Labour. That’s why I’m backing him to be our next Prime Minister.”
Others who tweeted their support were Dr Liam Fox, Mark Harper, Paul Maynard, Sir Bob Neill, Mel Stride, and Jacob Young. Seven others are also backing Mr Sunak, according to reports, taking the total to at least 14.
Mr Sunak launched his bid to become the new Tory leader with a promise to rebuild trust following Mr Johnson’s tumultuous premiership.
“Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions,” he said in a campaign video posted on social media.
After Mr Sunak’s announcement bookmakers Ladbrokes installed him as their joint-favourite to succeed Mr Johnson, alongside defence secretary Ben Wallace. Yesterday, Tom Tugendhat formally put himself forward for leadership of the party.
Tory MP Rehman Chishti confirms he is ‘actively considering’ running for leader
Tory MP Rehman Chishti has confirmed he is "actively considering" running for leader.
The newly-appointed Foreign Office minister retweeted quotes attributed to him by the BBC, stating: "We need leaders who best reflect modern Britain and can provide solutions to the challenges our nation is facing now."
Tory leadership hopefuls ‘shouldn’t knock lumps of each other’
Sir Charles Walker said it is incumbent on those running for the Tory leadership that they "don't knock lumps out of each other".
He added that he hopes some of those with "no hope" of winning the top job drop out of the contest "for the greater good".
The Conservative MP, who is chairman of the Commons Administration Committee, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "It is incumbent, obviously, on the candidates, however many there are, that they don't knock lumps out of each other.
"They are all Conservatives. I think we've got to get through the thinning process very, very quickly.
"I hope some of the candidates who know they have no hope of leading our party and becoming prime minister actually decide to drop out for the greater good.
"They don't need to put themselves in the shop window and sort of stretch out the process any longer than it needs to be stretched out."
Process of selecting new Tory leader could be ‘truncated’ by waving regional hustings, says Tory MP
Tory MP and committee chairman Sir Charles Walker said the process of selecting a new Tory leader could be "truncated" by waving regional hustings.
Sir Charles, who previously served as joint acting chairman of the 1922 Committee, whose executive will determine the rules and timetable for the leadership contest, said he was not suggesting this should happen, but indicated it could be an option.
The now chairman of the Commons Administration Committee told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The outturn of the final two to go before the membership will be July 21, I suspect, which is when the House rises. Then the final two names... can go to the membership.
"Now, the only way you can truncate that process... well, there's two ways actually. The first is if one of the names pulls out, as happened in 2016 with Andrea Leadsom.
"The second way is, and I'm not suggesting this happens, but it could happen, is that instead of having, say, 10 or 12 regional hustings, the party chair says we're not having regional hustings, we're just going to send ballot papers out to the membership."
But he said this would favour the better known candidate, adding: "It would require the less well known candidate to say, 'OK, I'm happy with that',' because they will see the hustings around the country where the membership are invited to as a chance to build their profile and reputation, if that makes sense. Say you could say no hustings, end of July straight to the membership, we'll have this done and dusted, say, by the end of the first week of August."
Tories need to thin the bloated leadership race
If the Conservatives are not careful, their leadership election itself could turn into a slightly embarrassing display of incompetence and general chaos, with too many candidates promising much the same things to the same narrow electorate of 359 MPs and some 150,000 activists.
Voters may feel they haven’t got the energy to understand the nuanced policy differences between various hard Brexiteers gathering to take Britain into the 2030s.
The Independent’s Sean O’Grady writes.
Tories will need to thin the bloated leadership race
The 1922 Committee faces the urgent task of squeezing ambitious also-rans out of an unwieldy race, writes Sean O’Grady
Liz Truss attracts supports even before announcing bid
Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, has attracted first Tory supporters for her potential bid a leadership positing in the Conservative Party even as she is to make formal announcements.
Brexiteer Dehenna Davison, MP Jackie Doyle-Price and Alec Shelbrooke are among the first to put their weight behind Ms Truss.
Allies said she would be able to “stand up to Europe” and provide “good economic vision”.
Ms Davison said: “It needs to be someone with a proper vision who is going to carry this country forward, that frankly is going to make Great Britain a great place that we can all really relish and look up to.”
Mr Doyle-Price told BBC: “I’m looking for a candidate that’s going to bring the party together. There are up to half a dozen people with the right qualities that I’d like to see, but personally I’ll be backing Liz Truss to take the leadership.
“She certainly shares my politics, she’s a good Thatcherite, fiscal Conservative, which I think is very necessary right now – we do need to live within our means. I think the leadership she’s shown over Ukraine is exactly what we need right now.”
Mr Shelbrooke told Bloomberg said Ms Truss is “known on the world stage”. “She’s actually the most experienced member of the Cabinet, she’s had several departments, she’s been around a lot of time.”
‘I won’t miss him’: French finance minister attacks Boris and Brexit
A French government minister has lashed out at Boris Johnson claiming that his resignation demonstrates populism and Brexit were not a good mix.
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, also added that the outgoing prime minister’s legacy amounted to very little and, for good measure, that he personally would not miss Johnson.
Scandal-ridden Johnson announced on Thursday he would quit as Prime Minister after he dramatically lost the support of his ministers and most Conservative lawmakers, but said he would stay on until his successor was chosen.
“It proves, in any case, that Brexit mixed up with populism does not make for a good cocktail for a nation,” Mr Le Maire told France Info radio.
“Personally, I won’t miss him,” added Mr Le Maire.
Tories rush to make bids, take sides
Tories are rushing to announce bids or take sides as the race to become the new prime minister gathers pace after Rishi Sunak threw his hat into the ring for the top job.
Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch became the latest to announce her bid, promising a government “focused on the essentials”.
She said she supported lower taxes “to boost growth and productivity, and accompanied by tight spending discipline” while calling Mr Johnson a “symptom of the problems we face, not the cause of them”.
MP for North East Derbyshire, Lee Rowley, has put his weight behind Ms Badenoch.
Former minister Steve Baker said he will back Attorney General Suella Braverman’s campaign - despite his previous statement saying he was seriously considering putting himself forward for the top job.
While foreign secretary Liz Truss is yet to announce her bid for a senior cabinet position, some Tory MPs have expressed support for her.
She is also widely expected to run for leader. Tory MPs Chloe Smith, Julian Knight and Jackie-Doyle Price has said they will support Ms Truss.
UK to have new PM by 5 September - reports
A new British prime minister, a Tory, will be in place by 5 September as Boris Johnson will bid goodbye to his post in over eight weeks, according to reports.
Senior Conservative MPs have disclosed to The Telegraph and Sky news that a timeline would be approved by the 1922 Committee executive in a meeting on Monday.
A successor to Mr Johnson will be elected by the party members within two months, on 5 September, just before the prime minister’s Questions on 7 September, it was reported.
Concerns are being raised that more than 16 Tory MPs could stand to contest the leadership and officials are considering making a rule change to reduce the list to “serious candidates” only.
Whistleblower says Rishi Sunak authorised £500k focus groups
The Independent has learned that Rishi Sunak – who is vying to become prime minister – had authorised the spending of £500,000 of taxpayers’ money on focus groups.
A source said that it was an attempt to argue that the Conservative Party should not be blamed for the cost of living crisis.
The revelation comes as Mr Sunak entered the leadership race on Friday, the day after Boris Johnson announced his resignation, vowing that he would “restore trust” and “reunite the country” if he becomes PM.
Read Rob Merrick’s exclusive story in full here:
Whistleblower says Rishi Sunak’s £500,000 focus groups are to ‘improve Tory image’
Exclusive: Participant condemns attempt to ‘indoctrinate’ voters and avoid blame for cost of living crisis
MP tweets instructions from Rishi Sunak’s team by accident
A Tory backbencher has accidentally revealed instructions apparently sent by Rishi Sunak’s team to MPs on how to post on social media to support the former chancellor in the party leadership race.
The prepared Twitter post, which came just two hours after Mr Sunak revealed he was standing for Tory leader, included a quote purporting to be from the MP posting it, pasted across that MP’s own photograph.
The instructions said: ‘If you’re happy, can you tweet and include the hashtag Ready4Rishi, and crucially the website Ready4rishi.com, and then your infographic below.”
Read the full story by Jane Dalton here
Instructions from Rishi Sunak to Tory MPs over leadership bid accidentally revealed
Posters all asked to tweet identical quote on why they backed former chancellor
