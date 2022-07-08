✕ Close Who could replace Boris Johnson in the role of prime minister?

Rishi Sunak has launched his bid to become the new Tory leader after Boris Johnson announced he would be stepping down as prime minister.

“Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions,” the former chancellor said as he posted a video with the hashtag #Ready4Rishi on social media.

It comes just days after he resigned from the Treasury at the same time as Sajid Javid stepped down as health secretary, with both men criticising Mr Johnson’s leadership.

They were soon followed by more than 50 other Tory MPs quitting their government posts.

The prime minister has since stepped down, but is now facing mounting pressure to leave No 10 immediately after vowing to stay on until his replacement is chosen.

Mr Sunak joins Tom Tugendhat as the Tories to formally put themselves forward for leader, while a number of other names are expected to throw their names in the ring.