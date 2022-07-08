Rishi Sunak - live: Ex-chancellor launches Tory leadership bid after Boris Johnson resigns
Just days ago, the former chancellor quit the Treasury in protest over Johnson’s leadership
Rishi Sunak has launched his bid to become the new Tory leader after Boris Johnson announced he would be stepping down as prime minister.
“Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions,” the former chancellor said as he posted a video with the hashtag #Ready4Rishi on social media.
It comes just days after he resigned from the Treasury at the same time as Sajid Javid stepped down as health secretary, with both men criticising Mr Johnson’s leadership.
They were soon followed by more than 50 other Tory MPs quitting their government posts.
The prime minister has since stepped down, but is now facing mounting pressure to leave No 10 immediately after vowing to stay on until his replacement is chosen.
Mr Sunak joins Tom Tugendhat as the Tories to formally put themselves forward for leader, while a number of other names are expected to throw their names in the ring.
Backbencher John Baron thinking to run for prime minister
Tory MP John Baron has said he is considering standing in the party’s leadership contest triggered by Boris Johnson’s resignation.
The backbench Basildon and Billericay MP told the BBC: “I am going to take soundings over the weekend so I’m keeping my powder dry.
“I will be talking to a few people over the weekend and we will see what happens. I am absolutely considering throwing my hat in the ring to be the next prime minister.”
Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch is also reportedly considering putting herself forward as a candidate.
Seven new appointments made to government after mass exodus
Downing Street has announced seven new appointments to government, after about 50 ministers and aides had resigned over Boris Johnson’s leadership.
North East Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller has been made economic secretary to the Treasury.
Pudsey MP Stuart Andrew has been appointed minister of state at the Ministry of Justice.
Havant MP Alan Mak is now exchequer secretary to the Treasury.
Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines has been made parliamentary under-secretary of state jointly at the Ministry of Justice and the Home Office.
Gillingham and Rainham MP Rehman Chishti is now parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
Great Grimsby MP Lia Nici has been appointed parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith has been made parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education.
Rishi Sunak enters Tory leadership race vowing to ‘restore trust’ after Johnson
Rishi Sunak has entered the Tory leadership race, vowing to “restore trust” and “reunite the country” after Boris Johnson’s scandal-tainted reign.
What does Rishi Sunak say in his leadership bid video?
“Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness and determination or do we tell ourselves comforting fairytales that will make us feel better in the moment but will leave our children worse off tomorrow?” Rishi Sunak asks.
“Someone has the grip this moment and make the right decisions.”
Rishi Sunak enters the Tory leadership race
Rishi Sunak has formally announced he is running for Tory leader with this video:
Sunak leadership bid on the way?
Rishi Sunak is getting ready to launch his leadership bid, The Times is reporting:
Labour vote share at five-year high in polls, Survation finds
Labour is polling at heights not seen since 2017, according to a new poll by Survation.
It found the party to have 45 per cent of the vote share in a survey carried out on Wednesday - in the middle of the mass Tory resignations from government, but before Boris Johnson’s resignation.
Damian Lyons Lowe from Survation said this percentage would be the highest seen for Labour in the current parliament from any pollster.
“In fact we have to go back to a Survation poll published 4 December 2017 to find such a figure for the party when Corbyn’s Labour, possibly still with a post election spring in their step, had a matching vote share albeit with a smaller 8 point lead over Theresa May’s Conservatives,” he said.
Beergate v Partygate
Our home affairs editor, Lizzie Dearden, takes a look at the differences between Beergate and Partygate after Sir Keir Starmer did not receive a fine for the former:
Starmer says PM should leave ‘straight away’ as issue is over ‘trust and integrity'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the prime minister should leave No 10 “straight away” as the situation with Theresa May was different.
He said Ms May stayed on after a “policy dispute” within the Conservative Party which led to her resignation.
“This prime minister, Boris Johnson, has been brought down on the issue of trust and integrity,” Labour’s leader said.
“I understand why Theresa May stayed on. This prime minister is desperately clinging on; he should go, he should go straight away in my view.”
