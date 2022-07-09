Boris Johnson news - live: MPs throw support behind Rishi Sunak’s leadership bid
Sunak and defence secretary Ben Wallace are joint-favourite candidates to become prime minister
Who could replace Boris Johnson in the role of prime minister?
More than a dozen MPs have declared their support for former chancellor Rishi Sunak to become prime minister after Boris Johnson’s resignation.
Former Tory Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden is among the seven MPs who have tweeted their support of Mr Sunak’s leadership bid using the hashtag #ready4rishi.
In a statement shared on social media, he said: “Rishi is the best person to lead our country and unquestionably the best person to beat Labour. That’s why I’m backing him to be our next Prime Minister.”
Others who tweeted their support were Dr Liam Fox, Mark Harper, Paul Maynard, Sir Bob Neill, Mel Stride, and Jacob Young. Seven others are also backing Mr Sunak, according to reports, taking the total to at least 14.
Mr Sunak launched his bid to become the new Tory leader with a promise to rebuild trust following Mr Johnson’s tumultuous premiership.
“Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions,” he said in a campaign video posted on social media.
After Mr Sunak’s announcement bookmakers Ladbrokes installed him as their joint-favourite to succeed Mr Johnson, alongside defence secretary Ben Wallace. Yesterday, Tom Tugendhat formally put himself forward for leadership of the party.
UK to have new PM by 5 September - reports
A new British prime minister, a Tory, will be in place by 5 September as Boris Johnson will bid goodbye to his post in over eight weeks, according to reports.
Senior Conservative MPs have disclosed to The Telegraph and Sky news that a timeline would be approved by the 1922 Committee executive in a meeting on Monday.
A successor to Mr Johnson will be elected by the party members within two months, on 5 September, just before the prime minister’s Questions on 7 September, it was reported.
Concerns are being raised that more than 16 Tory MPs could stand to contest the leadership and officials are considering making a rule change to reduce the list to “serious candidates” only.
Whistleblower says Rishi Sunak authorised £500k focus groups
The Independent has learned that Rishi Sunak – who is vying to become prime minister – had authorised the spending of £500,000 of taxpayers’ money on focus groups.
A source said that it was an attempt to argue that the Conservative Party should not be blamed for the cost of living crisis.
The revelation comes as Mr Sunak entered the leadership race on Friday, the day after Boris Johnson announced his resignation, vowing that he would “restore trust” and “reunite the country” if he becomes PM.
Read Rob Merrick’s exclusive story in full here:
Whistleblower says Rishi Sunak’s £500,000 focus groups are to ‘improve Tory image’
Exclusive: Participant condemns attempt to ‘indoctrinate’ voters and avoid blame for cost of living crisis
MP tweets instructions from Rishi Sunak’s team by accident
A Tory backbencher has accidentally revealed instructions apparently sent by Rishi Sunak’s team to MPs on how to post on social media to support the former chancellor in the party leadership race.
The prepared Twitter post, which came just two hours after Mr Sunak revealed he was standing for Tory leader, included a quote purporting to be from the MP posting it, pasted across that MP’s own photograph.
The instructions said: ‘If you’re happy, can you tweet and include the hashtag Ready4Rishi, and crucially the website Ready4rishi.com, and then your infographic below.”
Read the full story by Jane Dalton here
Instructions from Rishi Sunak to Tory MPs over leadership bid accidentally revealed
Posters all asked to tweet identical quote on why they backed former chancellor
Steve Baker drops plans to run for PM and backs Suella Braverman
Former minister and Brexiteer Steve Baker has announced that he is backing Attorney General Suella Braverman to be the next leader of the Conservatives.
Mr Baker, the Tory MP for Wycombe and former chair of the European Research Group (ERG), announced his decision not to run and to back Ms Braverman instead in The Telegraph.
He told the newspaper: “Suella is the embodiment of our diverse country and enthusiastic about it too. When even I wobbled about backing Brexit in name only, Suella stood firm. We only have Brexit today because of what we did then. It wouldn’t have happened without her.”
In a follow-up tweet, he added: “I considered standing for the leadership. My priorities were delivering against our manifesto with our mandate, cutting taxes and seeing through Brexit. Happily I no longer need to stand.
“SuellaBraverman will deliver these priorities and more. £Suella4PM.”
Saturday’s papers: Sunak’s Tory leadership bid dominates headlines
The Independent: Sunak starts No 10 race with vow to rebuild trust
i: Race is on: Sunak starts Tory leader scramble
The Guardian: Let battle begin
The Mirror: Keir’s in the clear
The Financial Times: Sunak accused of treachery as he enters leadership race
The Daily Telegraph: Tax cuts must wait, says Sunak, the ‘serious candidate’
The Times: Don’t listen to fairytales, Sunak tells Tory voters
The Daily Mail: Red wall backlash at Tory traitors
The Express: Boris: No turning back on Rwanda
The Scotsman: Sunak makes his move as Downing St race hots up
Kemi Badenoch launches her leadership bid in The Times
Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch has launched her campaign in The Times newspaper for her bid to lead the Conservatives.
It was reported earlier that she was expected to throw her hat in the ring.
Ms Badenoch is pledging – according to the Times – to “radically cut the size and influence of the state” and “preside over a limited government focused on the essentials”.
Lower taxes would rely on “tight spending,” the report on the front page of the newspaper adds.
New education minister gave middle finger to crowd at PM resignation
An MP who gave Boris Johnson protesters the middle finger at the gates of Downing Street after he resigned has been given a job as an education minister.
Andrea Jenkyns, a Johnson loyalist, shouted “wait and see” to the crowd of protesters who went to watch his resignation on Thursday.
Raising her middle finger in the air as she walked into Downing Street, Ms Jenkyns shouted: “Those who laugh last, laugh loudest”.
Just a day later, she has been promoted to an education minister position.
Read the full story here by Jane Dalton
MP who gave protesters the middle finger promoted to education minister
‘Can’t wait for you teach our children good manners,’ says critic
Dorries considering Tory leadership bid to ‘keep Johnson’s flame alive’
Nadine Dorries is reportedly considering entering the race to become the next leader of the Tory party.
The culture secretary, who is a staunch ally of Boris Johnson, believes she would be a “continuation” candidate for when he eventually leaves Downing Street by the autumn.
A source close to Ms Dorries told Mail+: “Nadine is seriously considering throwing her hat in the ring, as she is passionate about Boris’s levelling up agenda, defending Brexit and fighting woke culture. She wants to keep Boris's flame alive.”
Read the full story by Joe Middleton here
Nadine Dorries considering Tory leadership bid to ‘keep Johnson’s flame alive’
Nadine Dorries ‘wants to keep Boris’s flame alive’ and reportedly run for Tory leader
Downing Street continues to appoint MPs to government jobs
Downing Street has announced the appointments of several government whips, as well as a further junior ministerial role.
Today, it has made almost 30 appointments after about 50 ministers and their aides had resigned over Boris Johnson’s leadership.
Damian Collins has been made parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
Michael Tomlinson is now Vice Chamberlain of HM Household (Government whip).
Craig Whittaker and James Duddridge have both been made Government whips (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury).
Stuart Anderson, Joy Morrissey, Sir David Evennett, Adam Holloway, Suzanne Webb and David Morris have been appointed assistant government whips.
MPs tweet they’re #ready4rishi Sunak to be prime minister
Former Tory Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden is among the six MPs who have tweeted their support of Rishi Sunak’s leadership bid.
In a statement shared on social media, he said: “Rishi is the best person to lead our country and unquestionably the best person to beat Labour. That’s why I’m backing him to be our next Prime Minister.”
Former chancellor Mr Sunak has also received the endorsement of a number of his Tory colleagues on social media.
Dr Liam Fox, Mark Harper, Paul Maynard, Mel Stride, and Jacob Young are among the Conservative MPs that have tweeted their support for Mr Sunak using the hashtag #ready4rishi
It’s understood that he also has the support of at least eight other MPs – taking his current number of backers to at least 14.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies