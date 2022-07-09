Jump to content
Liveupdated1657341780

Boris Johnson news - live: MPs throw support behind Rishi Sunak’s leadership bid

Sunak and defence secretary Ben Wallace are joint-favourite candidates to become prime minister

Lamiat Sabin,Shweta Sharma
Saturday 09 July 2022 05:43
Comments

Who could replace Boris Johnson in the role of prime minister?

More than a dozen MPs have declared their support for former chancellor Rishi Sunak to become prime minister after Boris Johnson’s resignation.

Former Tory Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden is among the seven MPs who have tweeted their support of Mr Sunak’s leadership bid using the hashtag #ready4rishi.

In a statement shared on social media, he said: “Rishi is the best person to lead our country and unquestionably the best person to beat Labour. That’s why I’m backing him to be our next Prime Minister.”

Others who tweeted their support were Dr Liam Fox, Mark Harper, Paul Maynard, Sir Bob Neill, Mel Stride, and Jacob Young. Seven others are also backing Mr Sunak, according to reports, taking the total to at least 14.

Mr Sunak launched his bid to become the new Tory leader with a promise to rebuild trust following Mr Johnson’s tumultuous premiership.

“Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions,” he said in a campaign video posted on social media.

After Mr Sunak’s announcement bookmakers Ladbrokes installed him as their joint-favourite to succeed Mr Johnson, alongside defence secretary Ben Wallace. Yesterday, Tom Tugendhat formally put himself forward for leadership of the party.

1657339629

UK to have new PM by 5 September - reports

A new British prime minister, a Tory, will be in place by 5 September as Boris Johnson will bid goodbye to his post in over eight weeks, according to reports.

Senior Conservative MPs have disclosed to The Telegraph and Sky news that a timeline would be approved by the 1922 Committee executive in a meeting on Monday.

A successor to Mr Johnson will be elected by the party members within two months, on 5 September, just before the prime minister’s Questions on 7 September, it was reported.

Concerns are being raised that more than 16 Tory MPs could stand to contest the leadership and officials are considering making a rule change to reduce the list to “serious candidates” only.

Shweta Sharma9 July 2022 05:07
1657332000

Whistleblower says Rishi Sunak authorised £500k focus groups

The Independent has learned that Rishi Sunak – who is vying to become prime minister – had authorised the spending of £500,000 of taxpayers’ money on focus groups.

A source said that it was an attempt to argue that the Conservative Party should not be blamed for the cost of living crisis.

The revelation comes as Mr Sunak entered the leadership race on Friday, the day after Boris Johnson announced his resignation, vowing that he would “restore trust” and “reunite the country” if he becomes PM.

Read Rob Merrick’s exclusive story in full here:

Whistleblower says Rishi Sunak’s £500,000 focus groups are to ‘improve Tory image’

Exclusive: Participant condemns attempt to ‘indoctrinate’ voters and avoid blame for cost of living crisis

Lamiat Sabin9 July 2022 03:00
1657328400

MP tweets instructions from Rishi Sunak’s team by accident

A Tory backbencher has accidentally revealed instructions apparently sent by Rishi Sunak’s team to MPs on how to post on social media to support the former chancellor in the party leadership race.

The prepared Twitter post, which came just two hours after Mr Sunak revealed he was standing for Tory leader, included a quote purporting to be from the MP posting it, pasted across that MP’s own photograph.

The instructions said: ‘If you’re happy, can you tweet and include the hashtag Ready4Rishi, and crucially the website Ready4rishi.com, and then your infographic below.”

Read the full story by Jane Dalton here

Instructions from Rishi Sunak to Tory MPs over leadership bid accidentally revealed

Posters all asked to tweet identical quote on why they backed former chancellor

Lamiat Sabin9 July 2022 02:00
1657324800

Steve Baker drops plans to run for PM and backs Suella Braverman

Former minister and Brexiteer Steve Baker has announced that he is backing Attorney General Suella Braverman to be the next leader of the Conservatives.

Mr Baker, the Tory MP for Wycombe and former chair of the European Research Group (ERG), announced his decision not to run and to back Ms Braverman instead in The Telegraph.

He told the newspaper: “Suella is the embodiment of our diverse country and enthusiastic about it too. When even I wobbled about backing Brexit in name only, Suella stood firm. We only have Brexit today because of what we did then. It wouldn’t have happened without her.”

In a follow-up tweet, he added: “I considered standing for the leadership. My priorities were delivering against our manifesto with our mandate, cutting taxes and seeing through Brexit. Happily I no longer need to stand.

“SuellaBraverman will deliver these priorities and more. £Suella4PM.”

Lamiat Sabin9 July 2022 01:00
1657321260

Saturday’s papers: Sunak’s Tory leadership bid dominates headlines

The Independent: Sunak starts No 10 race with vow to rebuild trust

i: Race is on: Sunak starts Tory leader scramble

The Guardian: Let battle begin

The Mirror: Keir’s in the clear

The Financial Times: Sunak accused of treachery as he enters leadership race

The Daily Telegraph: Tax cuts must wait, says Sunak, the ‘serious candidate’

The Times: Don’t listen to fairytales, Sunak tells Tory voters

The Daily Mail: Red wall backlash at Tory traitors

The Express: Boris: No turning back on Rwanda

The Scotsman: Sunak makes his move as Downing St race hots up

Lamiat Sabin9 July 2022 00:01
1657317605

Kemi Badenoch launches her leadership bid in The Times

Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch has launched her campaign in The Times newspaper for her bid to lead the Conservatives.

It was reported earlier that she was expected to throw her hat in the ring.

Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch

(UK Parliament)

Ms Badenoch is pledging – according to the Times – to “radically cut the size and influence of the state” and “preside over a limited government focused on the essentials”.

Lower taxes would rely on “tight spending,” the report on the front page of the newspaper adds.

Lamiat Sabin8 July 2022 23:00
1657314005

New education minister gave middle finger to crowd at PM resignation

An MP who gave Boris Johnson protesters the middle finger at the gates of Downing Street after he resigned has been given a job as an education minister.

Andrea Jenkyns, a Johnson loyalist, shouted “wait and see” to the crowd of protesters who went to watch his resignation on Thursday.

Raising her middle finger in the air as she walked into Downing Street, Ms Jenkyns shouted: “Those who laugh last, laugh loudest”.

Just a day later, she has been promoted to an education minister position.

Read the full story here by Jane Dalton

MP who gave protesters the middle finger promoted to education minister

‘Can’t wait for you teach our children good manners,’ says critic

Lamiat Sabin8 July 2022 22:00
1657312205

Dorries considering Tory leadership bid to ‘keep Johnson’s flame alive’

Nadine Dorries is reportedly considering entering the race to become the next leader of the Tory party.

The culture secretary, who is a staunch ally of Boris Johnson, believes she would be a “continuation” candidate for when he eventually leaves Downing Street by the autumn.

A source close to Ms Dorries told Mail+: “Nadine is seriously considering throwing her hat in the ring, as she is passionate about Boris’s levelling up agenda, defending Brexit and fighting woke culture. She wants to keep Boris's flame alive.”

Read the full story by Joe Middleton here

Nadine Dorries considering Tory leadership bid to ‘keep Johnson’s flame alive’

Nadine Dorries ‘wants to keep Boris’s flame alive’ and reportedly run for Tory leader

Lamiat Sabin8 July 2022 21:30
1657310493

Downing Street continues to appoint MPs to government jobs

Downing Street has announced the appointments of several government whips, as well as a further junior ministerial role.

Today, it has made almost 30 appointments after about 50 ministers and their aides had resigned over Boris Johnson’s leadership.

Damian Collins has been made parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Michael Tomlinson is now Vice Chamberlain of HM Household (Government whip).

Craig Whittaker and James Duddridge have both been made Government whips (Lord Commissioner of HM Treasury).

Stuart Anderson, Joy Morrissey, Sir David Evennett, Adam Holloway, Suzanne Webb and David Morris have been appointed assistant government whips.

Lamiat Sabin8 July 2022 21:01
1657306844

MPs tweet they’re #ready4rishi Sunak to be prime minister

Former Tory Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden is among the six MPs who have tweeted their support of Rishi Sunak’s leadership bid.

In a statement shared on social media, he said: “Rishi is the best person to lead our country and unquestionably the best person to beat Labour. That’s why I’m backing him to be our next Prime Minister.”

Former chancellor Mr Sunak has also received the endorsement of a number of his Tory colleagues on social media.

Dr Liam Fox, Mark Harper, Paul Maynard, Mel Stride, and Jacob Young are among the Conservative MPs that have tweeted their support for Mr Sunak using the hashtag #ready4rishi

It’s understood that he also has the support of at least eight other MPs – taking his current number of backers to at least 14.

Lamiat Sabin8 July 2022 20:00

