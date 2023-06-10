Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak is facing a third by-election after fresh turmoil engulfed the Tories as another close Boris Johnson ally quit the Commons in an apparent revenge attack aimed at creating “chaos” for the prime minister.

Capping a tumultuous 24 hours, Mr Johnson’s friend Nigel Adams announced on Saturday that he was following the ex-PM and the former culture secretary Nadine Dorries in quitting parliament with “immediate effect”.

Senior Tories told The Independent that Mr Johnson and his “bitter” associates are “lashing out” in an attempt to damage the Sunak administration, as speculation grew that they could coordinate a string of by-elections this summer.

But Sunak loyalists insist that the prime minister will be relieved at having a chance to draw a line under the “Boris madness” and reshape the party in his own image – however harmful potential by-election losses could prove to be in the short term.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove hit back after Mr Johnson’s angry tirade, in which the former prime minister declared that Mr Sunak is not leading a “properly Conservative government”. Asked what a Tory government would look like, Mr Gove told an event hosted by Tortoise: “The current one.”

The levelling-up secretary also defended the privileges committee, which is expected to hand Mr Johnson a suspension of more than 10 days, after the former PM described it as a “kangaroo court”. Mr Gove said: “I think we’ve got to trust their judgement.”

Mr Johnson was accused of “Trumpian” behaviour after claiming he was forced out by a witch-hunt, with both former allies and senior figures in his party accusing the ex-PM of disrespecting parliament and talking “rubbish”.

The former Tory leader was warned he could face even more charges next week if the privileges committee thinks his “narcissistic” resignation statement amounts to contempt of parliament, while the opposition urged Mr Sunak to revoke Mr Johnson’s resignation honours.

The news of Mr Adams’s exit on Saturday appeared to confirm speculation that Mr Johnson and his closest remaining allies could coordinate a series of by-elections. But some senior Conservatives said they were “delighted” at the meltdown in the Boris camp.

Rishi Sunak hoping to draw a line under ‘Boris madness’, say allies (AFP/Getty)

One senior Tory MP told The Independent: “This is the grand finale of the Boris madness. Good riddance. There will be short-term pain – but then we can clear the decks after the byelections and start afresh. I think Rishi will be pleased to get rid of him.”

The leading Conservative, who is close to Mr Sunak, said: “There’s no coherent logic to it [the resignations] – he and Nadine are just spitting the dummy, lashing out to create chaos for Rishi. It’s partly they’re bitter about the peerages, and also want to cause trouble if they were going to go anyway.”

The Johnson camp is thought to be angry at the removal of Ms Dorries and former climate minister Alok Sharma from his resignation list after they were lined up for peerages. No 10 was said to be desperate to avoid by-elections as it tries to claw back momentum.

But Downing Street has insisted the list was accepted by Mr Sunak from the House of Lords Appointments Commission (HOLAC) and passed on “unamended” to Buckingham Palace for final approval.

Tory peer Gavin Barwell said it appeared that the three resignations in the last 24 hours looked like a “coordinated attempt” to damage Mr Sunak and the government. “Bridges well and truly burnt,” the former No 10 chief of staff tweeted.

Nigel Adams revealed he was quitting parliament with ‘immediate effect’ (PA)

Sir Chris Bryant, the senior Labour MP, warned that the ex-PM’s “narcissistic rant” on Friday evening could land him in more trouble with privileges committee – set to meet on Monday to discuss how quickly to put out the report on whether he lied to parliament on Partygate.

“The report still stands and will have to go to the House,” he told the BBC. “They may want to conclude that there has been an additional contempt of parliament by the way that Boris Johnson has behaved in the last 24 hours and in the attacks on the committee.”

Will Walden, a former chief of staff to Mr Johnson, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that his old boss “knew he probably would lose a by-election” if he was suspended for more than 10 days –triggering a recall petition and fresh vote in his seat.

The former advisor added: “So by going all guns blazing, he is able to avoid defeat, he is able to blame pretty much everyone else, including it seems anyone that voted Remain in 2016. He’s convinced by his own truth in his own righteousness – there’s no apology, no taking responsibility. It all feels very Trumpian.”

Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries also quit parliament on Friday (PA)

Sir Jonathan Jones KC, who was the government’s legal chief under Mr Johnson until he quit in 2020, said: “This ‘being forced out of parliament by a tiny handful of people’ is rubbish. He couldn’t be ‘forced out’ without a vote of the whole House of Commons, a recall petition and a by-election.”

David Davis said most Tory MPs were “fairly sure [Mr Johnson] misled the house” and would be facing serious punishment. “He did so many, many times and he did so knowing that these parties had occurred and he’d been at some of them,” he told GB News.

Esther McVey, a fellow Brexiteer, criticised him for lashing out at Mr Sunak. “I get [his anger], but what I don’t get is the anger in his statement, and the barbed comments … saying Rishi needs to be more Conservative,” said the ex-minister.

Johnson ally Nadhim Zahawi moved to quash any idea he might be next to quit immediately, saying “any speculation that I might be stepping down from my seat is untrue”. Johnson loyalist Andrea Jenkyns also tweeted: “I am certainly NOT resigning.”

Meanwhile, veteran Brexit and Boris supporters Sir Bill Cash announced on Saturday that he would step down at the next election.

It comes as Labour and the Lib Dems waste no time capitalising on Tory woes by kicking off by-election campaigns in Mr Johnson’s Uxbridge constituency, where he had only a narrow majority over Labour.

They also began campaigning in Ms Dorries’ mid-Bedfordshire seat, which has a Tory majority of 24,000. Labour finished in second place in 2019. Mr Adams also has, on paper, a large majority of over 20,000 votes in Selby and Ainsty, also finishing ahead of Labour in 2019.

But with the Tories lagging as far as 20 points behind in the polls, opposition parties are likely to regard the seats as a chance to deal a series of blow to the beleaguered government.

Labour’s national campaign coordinator Shabana Mahmood denied there would be any pact with the Lib Dems to boost the chances of by-election victories. “There are no conversations,” she told Sky News. Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey also ruled out a formal pact with Labour.