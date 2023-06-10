Boris Johnson resigns – live: Tories braced for by-election as former PM quits with ‘narcissistic rant’
Ex-PM likens Privileges Committee investigation to ‘kangaroo court’ and launches broadside at Rishi Sunak
Boris Johnson claimed he was the “victim of a witch-hunt” as he announced he was resigning as an MP, accusing a Commons investigation into whether he misled parliament over Partygate of attempting to drive him out.
The former prime minister compared the Privileges Committee probe to a “kangaroo court” as he quit.
Calling for the committee’s investigation to be ended, he said he believed it was “determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of parliament”.
But some saw his wording as a hint he would make a comeback and mount a leadership challenge to Rishi Sunak, at whom he also took a swipe.
“It is very sad to be leaving Parliament – at least for now – but above all I am bewildered and appalled that I can be forced out, anti-democratically, by a committee chaired and managed, by Harriet Harman, with such egregious bias,” he said.
Chris Bryant, the Labour MP and chair of parliament’s standards committee, described Mr Johnson’s resignation as a “narcissistic rant”.
He also said Mr Johnson “effectively leaked” the inquiry’s findings and suggested he could be hit with a second contempt charge.
Johnson quits over probe into whether he misled parliament
The announcement, coming only hours after his resignation honours list had been published, means the Conservatives are likely to face a tough battle to hold onto the London seat at a by-election.
It was the second by-election triggered on Friday following former culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ decision to quit the Commons immediately, rather than wait until the next election.
Lib Dems call for general election
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey said there should be a general election following the resignation of Boris Johnson as an MP.
Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: "I think there should actually be a general election.
"I think the chaos and division in the Conservative Party, the fact that they’re so out of touch on the cost of living, on the NHS, it means we’ve got to put the country out of its misery with these Conservatives.
"I doubt they’ll do it, because I don’t think they’ve got the courage to do it. But Rishi Sunak should call a general election and, on the back of Boris Johnson’s resignation, let’s get rid of them."
Johnson is a ‘coward’ who ‘jumped’ - Rayner
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has been accused of being a "coward" by resigning before a Commons Partygate investigation into his comments is published.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner told BBC Radio 5 Live: "To me, he is a coward.
"He knows that the Privileges Committee has seen through this fiasco and he has jumped.
"He could have defended himself, he could have gone to his constituents and fought the suspension, and he has decided he is not going to do that because he knows he is in the wrong.
"And he has never apologised to what he has done to the British people... he has basically been gaslighting the nation, and I think he is a disgrace."
Boris Johnson’s resignation letter - read it in full
His full resignation statement is below:
Johnson could be hit with second contempt charge for behaviour in past 24 hours - Bryant
Boris Johnson could be hit with an additional contempt of parliament charge for his behaviour over the past 24 hours, the chair of the parliament’s standards committee has said.
The former prime minister announced his resignation last night and effectively pre-empted the findings of the Partygate inquiry, which he described as a “kangaroo court”.
Reports said the inquiry was due to find that he did mislead parliament over Partygate and recommend a lengthy suspension.
“They may want to conclude that there has been an additional contempt of parliament by the way that Boris Johnson has behaved in the past 24 hours,” Chris Bryant told BBC Radio 4.
“And the attacks on the committee…which are an attack on the whole house. I don’t think anybody can be in any doubt now that Boris Johnson holds parliament in contempt”.
Partygate inquiry to be published ‘promptly'
A report into whether Boris Johnson misled MPs over his Partygate assurances will be published “promptly” after the former prime minister’s decision to dramatically quit the Commons.
The Commons Privileges Committee said the cross-party panel of MPs will meet on Monday to complete its inquiry.
It comes after Mr Johnson launched a blistering attack on the Conservative-majority committee, comparing it to a “kangaroo court” and a “witch hunt”, as he announced his intention to stand down as an MP and trigger an immediate by-election.
In a statement, a spokesman said: “The committee has followed the procedures and the mandate of the House at all times and will continue to do so.
“Mr Johnson has departed from the processes of the House and has impugned the integrity of the House by his statement.
“The committee will meet on Monday to conclude the inquiry and to publish its report promptly.”
'Johnson should be angry with Tories who voted against him’
Mr Johnson’s rage is directed at committee chairwoman Harriet Harman, but she had a casting vote only if votes were tied, as chief political commentator John Rentoul points out. Four Tories on the committee went against him:
‘Self-serving and dishonest’
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy tweeted a scathing assessment of Mr Johnson, hitting out at his alleged breach of Covid laws.
He tweeted: “Good riddance please to the most self-serving, venal, divisive and dishonest prime minister of my lifetime.
“You will forever be remembered as the prime minister who thought himself above the laws he created for everyone else.”
Johnson’s resignation honours ‘sickening insult'
Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, released shortly before he announced he was stepping down, was branded a “sickening insult” to the bereaved after he gave honours to allies embroiled in the Partygate scandal, including one dubbed ‘party Marty’.
Martin Reynolds, his former principal private secretary who boasted “we seem to have got away with” the ‘bring your own booze’ garden party” during coronavirus restrictions, received a gong.
Johnson honours list includes ‘bring your own booze’ Partygate aide
Labour has called the resignation honours list a ‘carousel of Boris Johnson’s cronies’
