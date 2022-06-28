Boris Johnson says he ‘doesn’t think’ Britain is facing war with Russia

Prime minister signals he is resisting 20 per cent hike in military spending as head of Army warns West must be ‘prepared to fight’

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Tuesday 28 June 2022 12:52
(Sky News)

Boris Johnson has poured cold water on the prospect of a significant hike in military spending, as he insisted he does not believe that the UK is heading towards war with Russia.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace is understood to have asked the prime minister for an increase in the defence budget from around 2 to 2.5 per cent of GDP – the equivalent of an additional 20 per cent per year.

The call came as the head of the British Army warned that Britain and its Nato allies are facing a “1937 moment” and must be “unequivocally prepared to fight” if Russia attacks any of their territory.

In a speech in London, chief of general staff General Sir Patrick Sanders said that Russia was likely to emerge from the Ukraine war as an even greater threat to European security and the West must be ready to “meet strength with strength”.

But asked whether the UK was preparing for war with Russia, Mr Johnson replied: “I don’t think it will come to that. We’re working very hard to make sure that we confine this to Ukraine.”

On defence spending, Mr Johnson said that the UK must “respond to the way that threats continue to change”.

But he added: “We’ve now got a defence budget that’s £24bn bigger under the spending review - the biggest increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War. Last year, the UK was a third biggest defence spender in the world. We’re making massive commitments.”

Mr Johnson said the UK had “more than met our pledge” to exceed the Nato target of 2 per cent of GDP for defence, and had been instrumental in encouraging other member states to increase spending.

