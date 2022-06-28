✕ Close G7 leaders focus on helping Ukraine and punishing Russia

Russia has been accused of war crimes after 18 people were killed and more than 59 injured in a missile strike on a crowded shopping centre in Ukraine.

Following the attack, Boris Johnson condemned Vladimir Putin’s “cruelty and barbarism” while Kyiv and the G7 nations accused the Kremlin of war crimes.

“Putin must realise that his behaviour will do nothing but strengthen the resolve of the Ukraine and every other G7 country to stand by the Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Mr Johnson said.

More than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack. President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims.”

Footage posted on social media showed a large fire and smoke billowing into the sky as people were fleeing from the burning building.

It comes as Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the upcoming summit will agree a new assistance package for Ukraine in areas “like secure communications, anti-drone systems, and fuel.”