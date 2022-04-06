Boris Johnson news - live: PM defends national insurance rise as ‘necessary and fair’
Prime minister Boris Johnson defended the decision to hike the national insurance as "necessary, fair and responsible" ahead of its implementation on Wednesday. The national insurance contributions will increase by 1.25 percentage points.
The government predicts that the tax rise will raise £39bn over the next three years to help reduce the Covid-induced NHS backlog and later reform adult social care for the long-term.
"The levy is the necessary, fair and responsible next step, providing our health and care system with the long term funding it needs as we recover from the pandemic," Mr Johnson said.
Health secretary Sajid Javid said the “investment will go into tackling those backlogs and will help make sure everyone can get the care and treatment they need”.
Meanwhile, the prime minister, speaking in Russian has appealed to the nation to learn the truth about Vladimir Putin's war crimes in Ukraine.
In a video message to Russians, he highlighted the alleged massacre in the town of Bucha and said they only needed a VPN connection to gain access to independent information.
Health secretary says ‘investment’ will tackle NHS backlog
Health secretary Sajid Javid said the pandemic had placed “unprecedented pressure on the NHS” and pushed up waiting times.
“This investment [from the national insurance tax hike] will go into tackling those backlogs and will help make sure everyone can get the care and treatment they need,” he said.
According to the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), the number of people waiting for elective care in England has risen from 4.4 million before the pandemic to six million.
Mr Javid added: “We can’t have business as usual, which is why we are rolling out surgical hubs and community diagnostic centres up and down the country to deliver millions more scans, checks and operations. This vital funding will ensure the NHS is equipped to not only reduce waiting times but also tackle the big challenges we face, from cancer to heart disease and dementia.”
PM defends hike in national insurance
Ahead of the implementation of the hike in national insurance, prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday defended the move as “necessary, fair and responsible”.
On Wednesday, national insurance contributions will increase by 1.25 percentage points. From April 2023 onwards, the NI rate will decrease back to the 2021-22 level, with a new 1.25 per cent health and social care levy legally introduced.
“The levy is the necessary, fair and responsible next step, providing our health and care system with the long term funding it needs as we recover from the pandemic,” the prime minister said.
Boris Johnson addresses Russians in their language
British prime minister Boris Johnson, speaking in Russian, appealed to Russian citizens to find out for themselves the truth about Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
In a video message, he highlighted the war crimes Russia is accused of committing in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and encouraged them to learn about the reality of Mr Putin’s brutal offensive.“Your president knows that if you could see what was happening, you would not support his war,” he said.
“He knows that these crimes betray the trust of every Russian mother who proudly waves goodbye to her son as he heads off to join the military,” the prime minister added.
