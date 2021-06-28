Boris Johnson suggests he sacked Matt Hancock – despite refusing to dismiss him when scandal broke

Boris Johnson has suggested he sacked Matt Hancock for breaking Covid rules - despite initially refusing to dismiss him and declaring the matter “closed”.

He made the extraordinary claim despite the disgraced health secretary making clear he had resigned on Saturday – 24 hours after the prime minister kept him in post.

Mr Hancock only walked the plank after the angry backlash from the public and some Conservative MPs convinced him he lacked all credibility in the pandemic-fighting role.

On Friday – when it emerged he had breached restrictions by kissing his aide, Gina Coladangelo, in his office – Downing Street accepted his apology and insisted there was no reason to sack him.

But, during a campaign visit to the Batley by-election, the Prime Minister claimed the departure had happened at “about the right pace” during a pandemic.

“I read the story on Friday and we’ve got a new health secretary in post on Saturday and I think that’s about the right pace to proceed in a pandemic,” he argued.

The prime minister also stoked further controversy by failing to deny he has ever used his personal email address to conduct official business – another allegation levelled at Mr Hancock.

“I don’t comment on how I conduct government business,” he said, adding: “But I can tell you that we in this government are getting on with focusing on the people’s priorities.”