Boris Johnson news – live: Sturgeon sets date for second Scottish independence referendum
Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs the referendum will be held on October 19 2023
Boris Johnson says he is ‘not worried’ by MPs plotting against him while at G7
Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has set a date for the second proposed Scottish independence referendum.
She told MSPs it will be held on October 19 2023, with the question to be asked the same as in the 2014 vote “Should Scotland be an independent country?” Ms Sturgeon said she would be writing to Boris Johnson to inform him of her plans.
She added she would make clear she is “ready and willing” to negotiate the terms of a Section 30 order with him, which would give Holyrood the power to hold a referendum. Mr Johnson has previously refused her calls for another referendum to be held.
Meanwhile, the Conservative MP who organised the campaign that toppled Theresa May is running in party elections to prepare for a fresh push to bring down Boris Johnson.
Steve Baker hopes a seat on the executive of the powerful 1922 Committee of backbenchers will allow him to change the rules to allow another no-confidence vote – if necessary.
The serial rebel described the prime minister’s position as “intolerable” if he is found to have lied to parliament over the scandal of the No 10 parties, many of which he attended.
PM announces launch of Covid-19 public inquiry
Boris Johnson has announced the launch of the coronavirus public inquiry and set out its terms of reference, days after bereaved families warned they could take legal action against the government over delays.
“The UK inquiry into Covid-19 is now formally established and able to begin its important work,” the prime minister said in a written statement on Tuesday.
“The Inquiry will examine, consider and report on preparations and the response to the pandemic in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, up to and including the Inquiry’s formal setting-up date, 28 June 2022.”
It comes more than six months after Mr Johnson appointed Baroness Hallett to chair the probe in December 2021, and after he previously said the inquiry would start in spring this year.
On Sunday, the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group threatened to bring a judicial review over the failure to provide a setting up date for the inquiry into the Government’s handling of the pandemic.
Following Tuesday’s launch, the group tweeted that it could finally “begin the process of learning lessons from the awful suffering we’ve endured...
“However it is pitiful that after six months of inexplicable delays, the Government has finally decided to act just two days after we announced that we were considering a judicial review over their time wasting.
“It goes to show that they were simply delaying the process for as long as they could get away with, and there are going to have to be serious consequences if valuable evidence has been lost as a result.
“Baroness (Hallett) is now going to have to get the process moving as quickly as possible so that lessons can be learned ahead of future waves.”
Tory MPs fear defection could strengthen Boris Johnson’s leadership
Rebel Tory MPs fear defections to Labour could strengthen Boris Johnson’s hand in the battle to oust him from Downing Street.
Three MPs are reported to be considering crossing the floor to Sir Keir Starmer’s party.
In January red wall Tory MP Christian Wakeford defected to Labour just weeks after the partygate scandal erupted. As he did so he publicly called on the prime minister to resign and leave No 10.
Kate Devlin reports.
Metropolitan Police placed in special measures by watchdog
The Metropolitan Police has been placed in special measures by a watchdog.
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary said the force was now being monitored through a process that “provides additional scrutiny and support to help it make improvements”.
The full report detailing the watchdog’s reason for the rare step has not been published, but it follows several scandals over crimes committed by officers, including the murder of Sarah Everard.
PM will ‘take time to carefully consider’ how to fill Lord Geidt’s ethics adviser role
Boris Johnson believes it is “right to take time to carefully consider” how to fill the role of ethics adviser after Lord Geidt’s resignation, Downing Street has said.
A No 10 spokesman said there was no update on the recruitment process.
“We’re aware of the issues that Lord Geidt himself raised, as did Pacac (Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee) with regard to that role, and the PM continues to try to take time to look at those issues carefully before any final decision’s made, but to emphasise that we remain fully committed to making sure all ministers including the Prime Minister are held to account for maintaining high standards,” the official said.
“We think it’s right to take time to carefully consider how best to fulfil the role, given what I’ve said about the Prime Minister’s emphasis to ensure that high standards of behaviour are maintained”.
Sturgeon says she will not allow Scottish democracy to be a 'prisoner' of Johnson
Civil service chief says PM’s decision on Partygate inquiry put Sue Gray in ‘genuinely difficult’ position
The head of the civil service has said that putting officials like Sue Gray in a position of judging on the behaviour of ministers including Boris Johnson is a “challenge” and should be “avoided whenever possible”.
Simon Case told a Commons committee that Ms Gray was put “in a genuinely difficult position” when Mr Johnson chose her to head the Partygate inquiry.
He said that the post of independent adviser to the prime minister – held by Christopher Geidt until his resignation this month – was created precisely to avoid the “tension” which saw the career civil servant put under intense pressure ahead of the publication of her bombshell report in May.
Andrew Woodcock reports.
Nicola Sturgeon sets date for proposed Scottish independence referendum
Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs the Bill will set out for a referendum to be held on October 19 2023, with the question to be asked the same as in the 2014 vote “Should Scotland be an independent country?”
Ms Sturgeon said she would be writing to Boris Johnson to inform him of her plans.
She added she would make clear she is “ready and willing” to negotiate the terms of a Section 30 order with him, which would give Holyrood the power to hold a referendum.
But with the prime minister having repeatedly refused her calls for another referendum to be held, Ms Sturgeon added “What I am not willing to do, what I will never do is allow Scottish democracy to be a prisoner of Boris Johnson or any prime minister.”
The First Minister stated: “My determination is to secure a process that allows the people of Scotland, whether yes, no or yet to be decided, to express their views in a legal, constitutional referendum so the majority view can be established fairly and democratically.
“The steps I am setting out today seek to achieve that.”
Boris Johnson says he does not expect direct war with Russia
Government under investigation over ‘appalling’ handling of sewage dumped in rivers
An environmental watchdog has announced it is to carry out an investigation into the enforcement of rules on untreated sewage being pumped into rivers and seas in England.
The recently formed Office for Environmental Protection will investigate the environment secretary George Eustice, as well as the Environment Agency and Ofwat – the water services regulation authority – in how they regulate the use of combined sewer overflows (CSOs), as concerns about deteriorating water quality mount.
The investigation will seek “to determine whether these authorities have failed to comply with their respective duties in relation to the regulation, including the monitoring and enforcement, of water companies’ own duties to manage sewage”, the OEP said in a statement.
Harry Cockburn reports.
Liz Truss can't name single occasion she has raised human rights with a Gulf state
