Boris Johnson pleads with people to ‘stick to rules’ - hours after trying to escape self-isolation

Boris Johnson to isolate at Chequers following fury over quarantine escape plan
Boris Johnson has issued a remarkable plea for everybody to “stick to the rules” on self-isolation, just hours after trying to dodge them himself.
The prime minister and chancellor Rishi Sunak were forced into a humiliating U-turn after announcing they would take part in a “get out of jail free” scheme to avoid 10 days’ quarantine as contacts of Covid-positive health secretary Sajid Javid.
After an eruption of outrage from businesses, voters and opposition politicians, Johnson and Sunak hastily backtracked and said they would not take advantage of a “special VIP lane” scheme under which they could instead take daily coronavirus tests.
In a tweet, Mr Sunak acknowledged that “even the sense that the rules aren’t the same for everyone is wrong” and said that he would consequently be going into self-isolation.
But in a video message, the prime minister made no reference to the anger and disquiet which greeted his initial decision, saying only: “We did look briefly at the idea of us taking part in the pilot scheme which allows people to test daily, but it’s far more important that everybody sticks to the same rules, and that’s why I’m going to be self-isolating until 26 July”.
The PM’s explanation for his actions - which came after cabient minister Robert Jenrick was sent onto the airwaves to defend the use of the daily testing pilot in a number of interviews - was described as “beyond parody” by one MP.
“I saw somebody, as a joke, suggesting this would be their line come this afternoon,” said SNP MP Owen Thompson. “This government are beyond parody.”
Former Conservative cabinet minister David Gauke mocked the PM in a tweet: “To look briefly at = to decide, announce and require a Cabinet minister to defend in multiple broadcast interviews.”
The attempt to duck isolation prompted fury after a week in which more than 500,000 people were told to stay home in a “pingdemic”, forcing the closure of businesses, cancellation of trains and the suspension of a London Underground line.
The decision - denounced as “Barnard Castle on steroids” by Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey in reference to Dominic Cummings’ lockdown-busting trip to Durham - was denounced far beyond Westminster, with one business leader accusing the government of treating Britons “like mugs” and another saying it was a case of “do as I say, not as I do”.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Johnson and Sunak had been “busted” in an attempt to escape the consequences of the rules they had imposed on others.
“Yet again the Conservatives fixed the rules to benefit themselves, and only backtracked when they were found out,” he said. “They robbed the bank, got caught and have now offered to give the money back.”
But there was no sign of contrition in Mr Johnson’s message, which instead focused on urging members of the public to show caution when taking advantage of his decision to lift lockdown rules in England on Monday, at a time whe Covid-19 infections are running at more than 50,000 a day.
“I really do urge everybody to stick with the programme and take the appropriate course of action when you're asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace,” he said.
“The reason for that is we're going tomorrow into step 4, we're doing a big opening up. And that's quite right. If we don't do it now, then we'll be opening up in the autumn and winter months when the virus has the advantage of the cold weather and we lose the precious firebreak that we get with the school holidays.
“If we don’t do it now, we’ve got to ask ourselves, when will we ever do it?
“This is the right moment, but we’ve got to do it cautiously, we’ve got to remember that this virus is sadly still out there and cases are rising.
“So please, please, please be cautious and go forward tomorrow into the next step with all the right prudence and respect for other people and the risks that the disease continues to present.”
Business leaders and unions warned that the growing crisis over workers ordered to go into self-isolation risks turning Monday’s so-called Freedom Day into “Chaos Day”.
The CBI called on the Government to immediatley implement an exemption for double-jabbed adults, rather than wait until 16 August as planned.
CBI president Lord Karan Bilimoria said: “With restrictions being lifted and cases rapidly increasing, we urgently need a surefooted approach from government, creating confidence to secure the recovery.
“This starts by immediately ending the self-isolation period of 10 days for people who are double-jabbed and providing a route out of isolation for those not yet fully vaccinated through daily lateral flow tests. Against the backdrop of crippling staff shortages, speed is of the essence.
“Mask wearing in enclosed spaces, especially transport, will help create confidence for both staff and customers, as will clarity around the future availability of free testing for employees.”
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said Saturday’s closure of London Underground’s Metropolitan Line due to key staff being pinged by track and trace showed how transport services were “on a knife edge.”
General secretary Mick Lynch told the PA news agency: “Many rail, bus and Tube services are already seriously understaffed which leaves them dangerously exposed.
“The Government’s botched handling of this latest phase of the pandemic, and the rank hypocrisy of the Prime Minister and his Chancellor who don’t think the isolation rules apply to them, means that their Freedom Day could very easily collapse into Chaos Day.”
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “The Government cannot watch from the sidelines as Covid runs riot.
“Ministers must urgently make wearing a mask a legal requirement on public transport and in shops, and they must toughen their vague and inadequate back-to-work guidance so workers have confidence their workplaces are safe.”
Dr Roger Barker, policy director of the Institute of Directors, said: “Yet again the reopening of the economy is being impeded by poor communication and mixed messages.
“The latest guidance for businesses clearly states that, by law, businesses must not allow a self-isolating worker to come to work, but, at the same time, ministers are briefing the media that the app is merely advisory.”
