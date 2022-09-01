Boris Johnson confirms £700m of state backing for new nuclear reactor at Sizewell

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Boris Johnson today confirmed that he is committing £700m of government money to a new £30bn nuclear reactor at Sizewell C in Suffolk.

Speaking at the site of the proposed plant, the prime minister said that he believed the cash would allow developers EDF to get the project “over the line” within the coming weeks.

In a message to the successor - Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak - who will take over from him as prime minister on Tuesday, Mr Johnson said: “Go nuclear, go large, go with Sizewell C.”

He blamed the “myopia” of earlier administrations for failing to deliver the nuclear power which could have kept energy bills down this winter.

Accusing his Labour predecessors Tony Blair and Gordon Brown of “doing nothing to develop this country’s nuclear industry”, he said: “They said it didn’t make economic sense.

“Thanks a bunch, Tony. Thanks a bunch, Gordon. Tell that to the British businesses and industries that are desperately short of affordable and reliable energy.”

In his final policy speech as prime minister, at the site of the proposed new power plant, Mr Johnson said that earlier administrations’ rejection of nuclear power on cost grounds had been shown to be “a false economy” by the hydrocarbon price spike caused by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Britain’s failure to build new plants since 1995 meant the UK derives only 15 per cent of its electricity from nuclear, compared to 70 per cent in France.

If the delayed Hinckley Point C plant in Somerset were up and running now, he said it would cut national fuel bills by £3bn this year, at a time when households and businesses are facing eye-watering hikes in energy costs.

Mr Johnson said he was confident that his successor would deliver “substantial sums” in support for those hit by the energy crisis caused by Putin’s “kamikaze attack on the world economy”.

“Of course there will be more cash to come whoever takes over from me in the months ahead - substantial sums, that’s absolutely clear,” he said.

Mr Sunak has repeatedly promised to extend his earlier support package worth £1,200 to the most vulnerable households.

And while Ms Truss insists she will not deliver “handouts”, she today told The Sun she would be “robust” in offering immediate help with unaffordable bills.

Asked whether he had spoken to either Ms Truss or Mr Sunak about plans to protect households, the caretaker PM avoided a direct answer – but said it was “clear that come the new administration, there is going to be a further package”.

He added: “We have the fiscal firepower to sort it out. We do have a robust employment situation, we have the revenues coming to the Exchequer to enable us to help people.”

But he said that it was “even more important” that the new PM stick with the energy security strategy he has set out, which includes a major boost to solar and offshore wind with the aim of delivering 95 per cent of the UK’s energy needs from non-carbon sources by 2030.

Mr Johnson said that the £700m was drawn from an existing £1.7bn government fund for developing large-scale nuclear projects.

“In the next few weeks, I am absolutely confident we will get it over the line, “ he said. “It would be absolute madness not to.

“This project will create 10,000 jobs, but it will also power 6m homes - that is roughly a fifth of all the homes in the UK. So it will help fix the energy needs not just of this generation, but the next.

“A baby born this year will be getting energy from Sizewell C long, long after she retires.”

He repeated promises to build a reactor a year over the coming period.

But he voiced doubts about fracking, after Ms Truss made clear she will lift a moratorium on the controversial technology.

“I'm not intellectually, morally opposed to it at all,” he said. “I think that if we could frack effectively and cheaply in a country that would be a very beneficial thing.

“I’m just slightly dubious that it will prove to be a panacaea.

”I would much rather that we focused the things were we are brilliant and where the environmental damage is really minimal, like offshore wind.

“I don’t think that that solution is going to be the panacaea that some people suggest. We should be flexible, but we shouldn’t put all our eggs in that particular basket.”