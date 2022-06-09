Boris Johnson news – live: PM delivering speech on housing plan to boost ownership
The prime minister unveils plans to boost home ownership this afternoon
Boris Johnson says no-confidence vote win ‘decisive’ despite mass Tory rebellion
Boris Johnson is making a speech on new housing plans which will allow people to use their benefits to get on the property ladder.
The prime minister is expected to unveil the policy in a speech in Blackpool on Thursday afternoon, in a bid to save his political career after 41 per cent of his MPs declared no confidence in his leadership.
However, the government’s right to buy plan has been labelled a “dangerous gimmick,” by housing charity Shelter with the group’s chief executive calling on the prime minister to “stop wasting time” on failed policies.
Shelter CEO Polly Neate said the government’s promise to replace sold social homes through Right to Buy “has flopped.”
“The government needs to stop wasting time on the failed policies of the past and start building more of the secure social homes this country actually needs.”
Boris Johnsons confirms plans to extend Right to Buy scheme targeting 2.5 million households
Boris Johnson confirmed plans to extend the right to buy to tenants of housing association homes.
He said there are 2.5 million households whose homes belong to associations, saying "they're trapped, they can't buy, they don't have the security of ownership, they can't treat their home as their own or make the improvements that they want".
He said that some associations have treated tenants with "scandalous indifference".
"So, it's time for change. Over the coming months we will work with the sector to bring forward a new right-to-buy scheme," he said.
Mr Johnson added that it would give "millions" more the chance to own their own home and would see "one-for-one replacement of each social housing property sold" while being affordable within existing spending plans.
‘We’re on your side,’ PM insists amid falling living standards
Boris Johnson has reiterated that the government is on the side of the public amid the worst living standards in 40 years.
“We’re on your side on cutting the cost of childcare, we’re on your side on cutting the cost of fuel, we’re on your side in cutting transport costs, we’re on your side in cutting the cost of home ownership,” the prime minister said in his speech.
Boris Johnson said his administration would enact reforms to “cut the costs of government, cut costs for business and cut costs for people across the country”.
“It cannot be right that the size of the central government has increased by 23 per cent since 2015,” he said.
“There are 91,000 more officials than there were. I believe we have the best civil service in the world but, in view of the pressure now on families, we have got to find efficiencies, prune back Whitehall to the size it was only five or six years ago.
“I think that’s something we can achieve without harming the public services they deliver.”
Boris Johnson criticises Sadiq Khan’s rate of home building in London
Boris Johnson takes a swipe at Sadiq Khan, criticising the London mayor’s performance on building homes.
“Thanks to the planning reforms we’ve been putting in over the last decade, house building rates have reached a 20-year high - outside London,” the prime minister said.
He added: “In London, the present mayor is not showing the speed or scale of his immediate predecessor.”
Economic instability from Ukraine war will reduce over time, PM says
Boris Johnson warned Britain there was no quick fix to the instability prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine but that the economic consequences of the war would abate over time.
In a speech in the northern town of Blackpool, Johnson said now was not the time to stop supporting Ukraine and even though prices for gas, oil, grain and fertilisers had risen, the West could not force Kyiv to accept peace terms dictated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“And I know there are some who, they argue, not in this country perhaps but elsewhere, that the price of supporting the Ukrainians is now too high and they should be encouraged to accept whatever terms Putin may ask. I do not believe that option is really open to us,” he said.
“Over time I believe the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine will abate.”
Boris Johnson hints at tariff cuts on food
In his speech, Boris Johnson has hinted at cutting tariffs on food not produced in the UK.
“We do not grow many olives in the UK, why do we have tariffs on bananas?” the prime minister asked, jokingly adding that many bananas are not grown in Blackpool.
Boris Johnson’s benefits for mortgages plan ‘totally detached from reality’
Boris Johnson’s plans to allow low-paid workers to use housing benefits to pay for mortgages is “totally detached from reality” and unworkable, experts have claimed.
It comes as the prime minister attempts to refocus MPs’ attention on domestic issues facing the country after narrowly surviving a no confidence vote with his politically authority severely weakened.
In a speech in Blackpool on Thursday, Mr Johnson will also announce an extension of Margaret Thatcher’s flagship Right to Buy policy for housing association tenants — but the plan has already been derided as “baffling” and “unworkable”.
Read the full story below:
PM’s plan to allow people to use benefits for mortgages ‘detached from reality’
‘We’re left scratching our heads thinking how on earth can this work in practice’
Tax increases an ‘aberration,’ Boris Johnson says
Boris Johnson says it’s “time for the government to stop spending and start cutting taxes and regulation.”
He added that: “Sometimes the best way the government can help is to get out of the way...If the government has billions, the market has trillions.”
Mr Johnson says that recent tax increases are “an aberration” caused by “the fiscal meteorite of Covid” declaring that “taxes must come down.”
Government can’t shield everyone from cost of living crisis, PM says
Boris Johnson has said the government can not protect everyone from the cost of living crisis.
He added that an “inflationary spiral” will follow if wages continue to chase prices, adding that the best solution is increasing interest rates.
‘We’ll get through this,’ Boris Johnson says
Boris Johnson, speaking in Blackpool, has called on the UK to come together.
He says the UK is currently “steering into the wind” as the war in Ukraine and the aftershock of Covid creating global pressures onprices.
“We’ll get through it, just as we got through the far greater challenge of Covid,” he says.
The prime minister also urged further support for Ukraine stressing that anything less would allow Vladimir Putin to “twist the knife in the wound” and “the crocodile would simply come back for more.”
