Boris Johnson is making a speech on new housing plans which will allow people to use their benefits to get on the property ladder.

The prime minister is expected to unveil the policy in a speech in Blackpool on Thursday afternoon, in a bid to save his political career after 41 per cent of his MPs declared no confidence in his leadership.

However, the government’s right to buy plan has been labelled a “dangerous gimmick,” by housing charity Shelter with the group’s chief executive calling on the prime minister to “stop wasting time” on failed policies.

Shelter CEO Polly Neate said the government’s promise to replace sold social homes through Right to Buy “has flopped.”

“The government needs to stop wasting time on the failed policies of the past and start building more of the secure social homes this country actually needs.”