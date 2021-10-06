Boris Johnson speech – live: PM to push ‘levelling up’ agenda and minimum wage plan on same day as UC cuts
Boris Johnson will use his keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference today to promise a “long overdue” economic “change of direction” for the country, insisting that his “levelling up” agenda is the key to achieving it.
The prime minister will speak on the same day that the £20-a-week cut to Universal Credit comes into effect – with the Labour Party reportedly set to drive a van around the Tory event in Manchester advertising for the move, which is forecast to drag half a million more people below the poverty line, to be reversed.
Mr Johnson is expected to tell delegates that his administration has the “guts” to deal with the biggest issues facing the country, one day after he denied Britain was in a crisis after weeks of fuel shortages and empty supermarket shelves caused in part by his Brexit deal.
Plans for a rise to minimum wage were also revealed last night, which the PM will likely mention in his address on Wednesday but will not come into effect for some time. According to a report in The Times, Mr Johnson will officially announce the hike “within weeks” after accepting recommendations from independent advisers which could boost the pay of Britain’s lowest earners to around £9.42 pounds an hour, the newspaper said.
Raab called out for saying misogyny is wrong ‘whether it’s against women or men’
More from Dominic Raab now, who caused confusion on BBC Breakfast when he said misogyny is “absolutely wrong whether it’s a man against a woman or a woman against a man”.
The justice secretary was in the middle of explaining why he agreed with Boris Johnson, that misogyny should not be made a hate crime.
“I think we have often seen, in the criminal justice system over decades, people trying to legislate away what is an enforcement problem,” he told BBC Breakfast, before making his remark about it being wrong against both women and men.
The deputy PM was reminded misogyny is hatred aimed at women, not men, and was questioned about his remarks.
“What I meant was, if we are talking about things below the level of public order offences of harassment, intimidation, which are rightly criminalised - if we are talking about, effectively, insults with a sexist basis, I don’t think that criminalising those sorts of things will deal with the problem that we have got at the heart of the Sarah Everard case,” he said.
Those issues included the actions of the police but also the broader question of women fearing their cases would not go to court and end with a conviction, he added.
Raab defends UC cuts on day £20 uplift is revoked
Justice secretary Dominic Raab has used an appearance on BBC Breakfast this morning to back his Cabinet’s decision to pull £20-a-week from Universal Credit claimants.
“We can’t pretend that we could stay in a system where the government is paying the wages of 14 million people indefinitely,” Mr Raab said.
“We’ve got to get the balance right and our priorities right, and that’s what we’re doing,” he added.
Renewed calls for vote on Universal Credit cuts
One of the original advocates for Universal Credit has criticised the government for going ahead with the £20-a-week cut which, she warned, will push over 800,000 people into poverty – 290,000 of which are thought to be children.
Baroness Philippa Stroud, chief executive officer of the Legatum Institute think-tank, said there should be a vote in the House of Lords before removing the uplift.
“We’ve been doing some research on Universal Credit and by our calculations the decision today to remove this uplift will push 840,000 people into poverty, 290,000 of those are children and so this is ... a really bleak day for many, many families up and down the country,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“There are people who are out of work who will move back into work, but there are also 450,000 who will move into poverty today as a result of this who have disabilities or who have children who are disabled.”
She continued: “It is not just people who are in employment or should be moving into employment who claim Universal Credit and I think we have to be really honest about who is claiming UC and why they’re there.
“Our safety net is supposed to protect vulnerable people and that includes people who are sick, disabled and who have disabled children at this time” in a bid to force the House of Commons to “think again on the issue”.
Baroness Stroud said it was unacceptable that “at this moment in time, MPs have not voted on this at all” and laid out her intentions to bring one to the Lords.
“Is this something we really want to do as a civilised nation? Putting our poorest people into poverty is surely not the way forward as we come out of the pandemic,” she finished by saying.
Main events on last day of Tory conference
Welcome to the final day of the Conservative Party conference, where the main events include:
9.10am: Education secretary and former vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi to lead a panel reviewing the UK’s coronavirus vaccine rollout.
9.50am: Teesside mayor Ben Houchen, the PM’s levelling-up tsar Neil O’Brien and chief secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke will take part in discussions on improving opportunities.
10.30am: Tory chairman Oliver Dowden will be involved in a presentation to the party’s National Convention president.
11.30am: PM Boris Johnson will give his closing speech.
Johnson to approve minimum wage increase ‘within weeks’
Boris Johnson will declare he wants to move Britain to a “high wage” society on the same day as his government comes under fire for cutting the incomes of millions receiving benefits.
His Conservative Party conference speech comes as reports suggest the party leader is only weeks away from signing-off on a minimum wage rise.
The Times said the lowest earners on the so-called national living wage – the minimum wage paid to those over the age of 23 – could receive about £9.42 an hour, an increase of just over 5 per cent.
Adam Forrest has more:
Boris Johnson expected to approve minimum wage increase ‘within weeks’
Advisory body has estimated that 5% increase to £9.42 an hour is needed
PM to push levelling up agenda as UC cuts take effect across Britain
On the day he slashes £1,040 a year from the incomes of 6 million of the UK’s poorest people, Boris Johnson will insist that his “levelling up” agenda is the key to bringing hope and opportunity to left-behind communities around the country.
The prime minister will deliver his keynote speech to the Conservative Party’s annual conference against a chorus of protest from charities warning that the £20-a-week cut in universal credit coming into effect on Wednesday will drag half a million more people, including 200,000 children, below the poverty line and inflict hardship on millions more, reports our political editor Andrew Woodcock.
Mr Johnson will tell delegates in Manchester that his administration has the “guts” to deal with the biggest issues facing the country.
Read the full report ahead of Mr Johnson’s speech:
Boris Johnson denies Britain is in crisis as £6bn benefit cut bites
PM will condemn Tory and Labour governments of past decades for ‘dither and drift’
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of UK politics. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from the final day of the Conservative Party conference, including PM Boris Johnson’s keynote speech in which he will insist his “levelling up” agenda can reshape the British economy – on the same day Universal Credit cuts come into effect.
