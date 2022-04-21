Starmer backtracks on claim Boris Johnson attacked BBC over Ukraine
Keir Starmer has withdrawn his criticism that Boris Johnson attacked the BBC over its Ukraine coverage, after Conservative pressure.
The Labour leader sparked a furious row in the Commons when he referred to a newspaper report that the prime minister had “accused the BBC of not being critical enough of Vladimir Putin”.
Sir Keir said Mr Johnson had since “corrected the record” and made clear his criticism “only referred to the Archbishop” Justin Welby.
“So, I am more than happy to echo that correction and withdraw my comment of yesterday,” he told MPs.
The concession – as the debate on whether Mr Johnson should be investigated for his Partygate “lies” – will be seen as an attempt to put pressure on him to correct previous false claims.
Oliver Dowden, the Tory party chair, had leapt on Sir Keir’s comments, at prime minister’s questions, suggesting he had no “evidence whatsoever to support this inaccurate claim”.
