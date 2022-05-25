✕ Close Boris Johnson accused of lying to MPs over images showing him drinking at leaving do

Two-thirds (66 per cent) of voters think that Boris Johnson should quit if he is criticised in Sue Gray’s report on the Partygate scandal that has rocked Westminster.

The findings, in an exclusive Savanta poll for The Independent also reveal that more than a quarter of those who backed the Tories in 2019 said they were less likely to do so again if Mr Johnson stays on as leader.

The polling comes on the same day Downing Street insiders described chaotic mid-lockdown parties dubbed “Wine-Time Fridays” where bins would overflow with empty bottles of alcohol and No10 would be left a “mess”.

Speaking to BBC Panorama three individuals described gatherings they felt were condoned by the prime minister as he was “grabbing a glass for himself”.

The current and former staffers said the culture was set by Mr Johnson himself, claiming he “wanted to be liked” and for staff to be able to “let their hair down”.

The damaging details follow the publication of a leaked photograph showing Mr Johnson raising a glass at a leaving drinks event for his former spin doctor at the height of England’s second lockdown.